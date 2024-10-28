Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 28

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 28

Despite posting its worst performance in seven weeks, the TSX Composite still trades with strong 16.7% year-to-date gains.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks continued to slide for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, posting their longest losing streak in over six months, as a pullback in metals prices and rising Treasury bond yields weighed on investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 88 points, or 0.4%, for the day to settle at 24,464.

Nearly all key sectors ended the session in the red, but the market selloff was mainly led by heavy losses in real estate, consumer, and technology stocks amid risk-off trading, reflecting growing concerns about the near-term economic outlook. With this, the TSX benchmark lost 1.4% of its value last week, ending its six-week winning streak.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

StorageVault Canada, Equinox Gold, SSR Mining, and SilverCrest Metals were the worst-performing TSX stocks in the last session, with each falling by at least 3.9%.

On the flip side, Winpak (TSX:WPK) jumped by 4.5% to $49.47 per share, making it the day’s top-performing TSX stock. This rally in WPK stock came a day after the Winnipeg-based packaging company announced its third-quarter financial results.

During the quarter ended in September, higher sales volumes led to a 4.3% year-over-year increase in Winpak’s revenue to US$285.5 million. More importantly, the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings jumped by 17.3% from a year ago to US$0.61 per share due to improved gross profit margins with reduced material costs. On a year-to-date basis, WPK stock is now up 21%.

Interfor, Tilray Brands, and Bird Construction also inched up by at least 3.4% each, making them among the session’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Baytex Energy, Manulife Financial, and Bank of Nova Scotia were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices dropped sharply by over 5% early on Monday as investors assessed whether Israel’s recent strike on Iran could affect oil supply dynamics. This could pressure the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today with expectations of big declines in energy stocks.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s remarks about the economy during his speech at The Logic Summit in Toronto this afternoon, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed PrairieSky Royalty and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust will announce their latest quarterly results today after the market closing bell.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, Tilray Brands, and Winpak. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

profit rises over time
Stock Market

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Calian Group should help you beat the broader index in the next 12…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite seems on track to end its six-week winning streak as it currently trades with 1.1% week-to-date losses.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX's pullback this week, despite the Bank of Canada’s big rate cut announcement, could be a buying opportunity.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

The TSX Is Hitting All-Time Highs! Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy That Still Look Cheap

| Robin Brown

The TSX is just short of all-time highs, but are there any bargains to buy? Here are three quality Canadian…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event and corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in top Canadian stocks such as Dollarama can help long-term shareholders benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

3 Reasons to Buy TMX Group Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Aditya Raghunath

TMX Group has delivered market-thumping returns to long-term shareholders since going public in November 2022.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in metals and crude oil prices could lift the commodity-driven TSX index today as investors await the Bank…

Read more »