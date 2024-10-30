Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Magna International Stock a Buy for Its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for Its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

Given its healthy growth prospects, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield, Magna International would be an excellent buy.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Car, EV, electric vehicle

Image source: Getty Images

Magna International (TSX:MG) is one of the largest automotive suppliers globally, with 345 manufacturing operations, 105 engineering and sales centres, and 177,00 employees. The company has been under pressure over the last three years, with its stock price falling over 54% compared to its 2021 highs. Supply chain issues and weakness in the automotive sector, especially the EV (electric vehicles) segment, have weighed on its financials and stock price. The steep pullback has raised its dividend yield to 4.6%.

Let’s look at its performance in the first six months of this year and growth prospects to assess whether the stock is a buy for its 4.6% dividend yield.

Magna’s performance this year

In the first two quarters of 2024, Magna International posted revenue of $21.9 billion, representing a 1% increase from the previous year. Its sales growth aligned with a 1% global light vehicle production increase. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) fell 0.9% to $1 billion. Lower volumes of completed vehicles, unfavourable currency translation, higher production costs, lower equity income, and higher restructuring costs dragged its adjusted EBIT down. However, some of the declines were offset by productivity and efficiency improvements.

Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) stood at $2.44, representing a 9.3% decline from $2.69 in the previous year’s quarter. The company also generated $1.3 billion of cash from its operations before any changes to its operating assets and liabilities. It closed the quarter with liquidity of $3.7 billion, including $999 million of cash. With its adjusted debt at $7.6 billion, the company’s adjusted debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at a healthy 1.9. Now, let’s look at its growth prospects.

Magna’s growth prospects

Despite the near-term weakness, the automotive industry’s long-term growth prospects look healthy. Spherical Insights projects the global automotive market to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. Moreover, Fortune Business Insights projects the EV segment to grow at a 13.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Growth in the automotive sector would expand Magna International’s addressable market.

Given Magna’s expertise and continued investments in megatrends, such as powertrain electrification, battery enclosures, and active safety segments, it is well-positioned to benefit from the market expansion. Besides, the company has undertaken several restructuring initiatives, such as divesting non-core facilities and right-sizing its vehicle business. It has also initiated vertical integration of critical sub-systems, which could accelerate in-house development and secure key product supply.

Amid these growth initiatives, Magna’s management expects its 2026 topline to be between $44–$46.5 billion, with the midpoint of the guidance representing an annualized growth of 1.9%. Also, its adjusted EBIT margin could expand to 6.7–7.4% compared to 5.23% in 2023. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

Investors’ takeaway

The steep correction over the last three years has dragged Magna’s valuation down to attractive levels. Its NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales and NTM price-to-earnings multiples stand at 0.3 and 7.3, respectively. Given its healthy growth prospects, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield, I believe Magna International would be an excellent buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors don't have to invest in a single, risky, high-yield dividend stock. An ETF can provide the best answer to…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Here are some great tips to get you started on your journey to becoming a TFSA millionaire!

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Diversify your portfolio with these safe Canadian utility stocks, plus one more diversified play.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock looks pretty enticing with a 7% dividend yield. But what else should investors consider?

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Boost Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yields, these three stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently rewarding their shareholder with higher dividend payments.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

The 10 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This is the only list you're ever going to need if you want strong past performance and a stellar future…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Is First Capital REIT a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why First Capital REIT's 4.8% yield and strong Q3 results make it a compelling choice for dividend investors!

Read more »