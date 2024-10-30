Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Pensioners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Boost Income

Pensioners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Boost Income

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yields, these three stocks are ideal for retirees.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Retirees should buy dividend stocks amid falling interest rates to earn a stable passive income. Given their lower risk appetite, retirees should look for stocks with stable cash flows, consistent dividend payments, and healthy yields. Meanwhile, here are my three top picks.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) operates 10 electric and natural gas utility assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. With around 99% of its assets regulated, its financials are less susceptible to market volatility. Amid these stable financials, the utility company has returned around 690% in the last 20 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.9%. The company has also rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividend for 51 years; its forward yield currently stands at 4.08%.

Moreover, Fortis continues to expand its asset base and expects to invest $4.8 billion this year. Also, the company has planned to invest around $26 billion from 2025 to 2029. These investments could expand its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.5% to $53 billion by the end of 2029. These growth initiatives could boost the company’s financials, thus allowing it to continue raising its dividends. Meanwhile, the company’s management is confident of increasing its dividends by 4-6% annually until 2029. Considering all these factors, I believe Fortis would be an ideal buy for retirees.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) operates large, low-risk, high-value reserves. Given its balanced energy asset base, effective and efficient operations, and lower capital reinvestment requirement, the company enjoys lower breakeven oil prices than its peers. So, it enjoys healthy cash flows, which have allowed it to raise its dividends for 25 previous years at an annualized rate of 21%. With a quarterly dividend of $0.5625/share, CNQ currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 4.38%.

Moreover, CNQ plans to make a capital investment of $5.4 billion this year, strengthening its oil and natural gas production capabilities. For this year, the company’s management expects its total production to be between 1,330 and 1,380 MBOE/d (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day), with the midpoint of the guidance representing a 1.8% increase from the previous year. Increased production could boost its financials. With the company’s net debt falling below its target of $10 billion, it could return 100% of its free cash flows to its shareholders this year. So, I believe CNQ’s future dividend payouts will be safer.

Enbridge

My final pick is Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which has been paying dividends uninterruptedly for 69 years. Supported by its regulated businesses and long-term contracts, its cash flows have been predictable and stable, allowing it to raise its dividends at a 10% CAGR for the previous 29 years. Also, its forward dividend yield stands at a juicy 6.51%.

Meanwhile, Enbridge recently acquired Public Service Company from Dominion Energy, thus completing the acquisition of previously announced three natural gas utility assets in the United States. These acquisitions could further strengthen Enbridge’s cash flows while lowering its business risks. The company also continues to invest $6-$7 billion annually, thus expanding its asset base. These growth initiatives could boost its financials, allowing it to maintain its dividend growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors don't have to invest in a single, risky, high-yield dividend stock. An ETF can provide the best answer to…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Here are some great tips to get you started on your journey to becoming a TFSA millionaire!

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

| Daniel Da Costa

Diversify your portfolio with these safe Canadian utility stocks, plus one more diversified play.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock looks pretty enticing with a 7% dividend yield. But what else should investors consider?

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently rewarding their shareholder with higher dividend payments.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

The 10 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This is the only list you're ever going to need if you want strong past performance and a stellar future…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Is First Capital REIT a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why First Capital REIT's 4.8% yield and strong Q3 results make it a compelling choice for dividend investors!

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for Its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield, Magna International would be an excellent buy.

Read more »