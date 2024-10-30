Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Investors: 2 Top Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

RRSP Investors: 2 Top Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

These TSX stocks have increased dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Man in fedora smiles into camera

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are searching for ways to build savings to complement company and government pensions in retirement. One popular strategy involves buying top dividend-growth stocks and using the distributions to acquire new shares.

Power of compounding

Each dividend payment that is used to buy more shares leads to a larger dividend amount on the next payment. The snowball effect is slow in the beginning but can turn relatively small initial investments into substantial savings over the course of 20 or 30 years. This is particularly true when a company steadily increases its dividend. Share prices tend to drift higher over time, as well, when dividend growth is supported by rising revenue and cash flow.

Market pullbacks are easier to ride out with this investing strategy. Drops in the share price result in more stock being purchased with the dividend payments. This increases the yield on those shares and cuts the average cost of the position.

Investors with a buy-and-hold Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focus should consider stocks with long track records of dividend growth.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) just gave shareholders their 51st consecutive annual dividend increase. The 4.2% hike to the payout is in line with expectations, and more increases should be on the way.

Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that will increase the rate base from $38.8 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. The resulting boost to revenue and cash flow should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over the next five years.

Fortis provides a 2% discount to shareholders who use their dividends to buy new shares under the dividend-reinvestment plan. At the time of writing, Fortis stock provides a yield of 4%.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) raised its dividend in each of the past 29 years. The energy infrastructure giant continues to expand its presence in the United States and Canada through acquisitions and development projects.

Enbridge completed its US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in the United States this year. That follows a US$3 billion acquisition of an oil export facility in Texas in 2021. Enbridge also added an American renewable energy developer in recent years and is a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) facility being built on the coast of British Columbia.

These assets, combined with the oil and natural gas transmission infrastructure, make Enbridge a leading player in the North American energy industry. The company is positioned to benefit from rising international demand for Canadian and U.S. energy and is also playing a role in the energy transition to wind and solar.

Enbridge is working through a $24 billion capital program to drive additional growth in the next few years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.5%.

The bottom line on RRSP dividend stocks

Fortis and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed RRSP, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Retirement

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks for a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer attractive yields for TFSA income investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $4,750 Per Year in a Self-Directed TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Investors can use this strategy to increase yield while reducing risk.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Retirement

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2024

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't leave your TFSA contribution sitting idly in cash – grow it via this low-cost ETF.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks should benefit as interest rates decline.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 54 in Canada

| Chris MacDonald

The Tax-Free Savings Account, or TFSA, is one of the most popular financial instruments made available to Canadians. This particular…

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Desirables: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Lead You Into Retirement

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to make it through retirement in one piece with cash to spare, these dividend stocks can help…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer high yields for portfolios targeting passive income.

Read more »