Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 5 Years?

Dollarama stock seems to always do well no matter what. But can the company keep it up over the next few years?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

Dollarama (TSX:DOL), one of Canada’s most recognizable discount retailers, has been on a steady growth trajectory. And the next five years look just as promising for investors. With a history of expanding its store network and consistently delivering strong earnings, Dollarama stock is positioning itself for continued success.

Announcements about expanding product lines and tapping into new market opportunities are signs that Dollarama is far from slowing down. But what does the future hold? Let’s explore how Dollarama stock could perform in the next five years.

Rate cuts

First, Dollarama stock’s performance will likely be buoyed by a more favourable macroeconomic environment. With inflation now back to target, as indicated by the recent rate cut by the Bank of Canada, Dollarama stock could see less pressure on input costs, helping improve margins. Lower inflation also means less upward pressure on wages and rents. Two key components that affect retailers. As a discount retailer, Dollarama’s ability to offer low-cost goods will likely continue to attract customers, especially as consumers become more cost-conscious.

Speaking of consumer behaviour, Dollarama stock’s position as a go-to store for budget-conscious shoppers is expected to remain strong. With its broad range of products, from household items to seasonal decor, the company consistently meets a wide array of consumer needs. This variety has helped Dollarama weather economic ups and downs. As interest rates stabilize and inflation eases, consumer spending power could increase. This may boost traffic and sales at Dollarama stores across the country.

Earnings commitment

Looking at Dollarama stock’s recent earnings, it’s clear that the company is performing exceptionally well. With quarterly revenue growth of 7.4% year over year and a strong operating margin of 25.6%, the company is demonstrating its ability to manage costs effectively — all while continuing to grow its top line. The fact that Dollarama stock has maintained such impressive margins even in a higher interest rate environment speaks volumes about its operational efficiency. In a lower rate environment, this efficiency could translate into even stronger profits.

Investors should also consider Dollarama’s commitment to growth. The company has been actively expanding its store footprint, with plans to open more locations in Canada and internationally. This expansion strategy, paired with strong financials, means Dollarama stock is likely to continue its growth trajectory. Moreover, its relatively low beta of 0.56 suggests that it’s less volatile than the broader market. Thus making it an attractive option for risk-averse investors.

Current benefits

From a valuation perspective, Dollarama stock has seen its market cap grow significantly, from $24.55 billion in 2023 to $40.3 billion in mid-2024. This rapid growth suggests that investors are confident in the company’s future prospects. With a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.05, Dollarama stock is trading at a premium. But its forward P/E of 26.95 suggests that earnings growth will likely keep pace with its stock price. Over the next five years, as the company continues to expand and grow its earnings, this premium valuation may prove to be justified.

As for dividends, Dollarama stock may not be the most exciting choice for yield-focused investors, but it offers a steady and modest payout. The forward annual dividend rate of $0.37 with a yield of 0.26% is consistent with the company’s strategy of reinvesting profits into expansion rather than paying out large dividends. However, as Dollarama stock matures, there may be room for future dividend increases, especially if its cash flow remains strong.

Bottom line

Dollarama stock’s future looks bright, driven by strong earnings growth, a favourable economic environment, and its strategic expansion efforts. The company’s ability to maintain high margins and its plans to grow its store network both locally and internationally position it well for the next five years. While it may not offer the highest dividend yield, its consistent performance and solid growth make it a compelling choice for long-term investors. If Dollarama stock continues on its current path, it’s likely to remain a dominant player in the discount retail space, with its stock continuing to climb.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Company Is Quietly Building the World’s AI Infrastructure

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) is leading the charge in AI infrastructure.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This growth stock offers compounding through dividends.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Dividend Stocks

Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Jitendra Parashar

Adding these two Canadian dividend growth stocks to your portfolio could significantly boost its growth potential.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

1 Miraculous TSX Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only does this stock pay dividends, but it's also a decades-old, safe technology investment.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 3 Top Stocks With Over 6% Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys for income-seeking investors amid falling interest rates.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Secure Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid fundamentals, a growing earnings base, and a history of consistent dividend payments and growth.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you have a windfall in October. Let's take a look at the different considerations, and where might be the…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Give Yourself a Raise With This Income Stock

| Joey Frenette

Whether rate cuts go up or down, income investors can diversify across GICs and dividend stocks.

Read more »