1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 13.9% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Given its solid first-quarter performance, encouraging growth outlook, and discounted stock price, Magna International would be an excellent buy for long-term investors.

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With a robust balance sheet, ongoing dividend payments and share repurchases, and a positive growth outlook driven by innovation and partnerships in the electric-vehicle space, Magna offers a compelling long-term investment opportunity, especially following its recent stock pullback.

Magna International reported strong first-quarter results, with revenue growth driven by new program launches and an increase in adjusted EBIT margin, despite challenges such as lower vehicle production and asset-related losses.

Long-term investing is an effective strategy for building wealth, as it requires less frequent portfolio monitoring while helping investors ride out short-term market volatility. That said, long-term success depends on selecting high-quality companies with durable business models and strong fundamentals.

Dividend-paying stocks, in particular, can be compelling long-term investments. They provide a steady income stream, help reduce portfolio volatility, and can enhance total returns through reinvestment. Historically, dividend stocks have often outperformed their non-dividend-paying counterparts.

Against this backdrop, let’s evaluate Magna International (TSX:MG) – one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, with operations spanning 28 countries – to determine whether it represents an attractive buying opportunity. To start, let’s take a closer look at its recently reported first-quarter performance.

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Magna’s first-quarter performance

Earlier this month, Magna reported a solid first-quarter performance, with revenue rising 3.1% year over year to US$10.4 billion. Sales were supported by favourable foreign exchange movements against the U.S. dollar and contributions from new program launches initiated in the prior-year period and beyond. However, these gains were partially offset by program wind-downs, lower vehicle production across North America, Europe, and China, reduced complete vehicle assembly volumes under full-cost contractual arrangements, weaker engineering revenue, and customer price concessions.

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Alongside top-line growth, improved productivity and efficiency, higher equity income, lower warranty costs, and favourable currency translation drove a 57.6% increase in adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes). As a result, the company’s adjusted EBIT margin expanded by 190 basis points to 5.4%.

On a reported basis, Magna posted a net loss of US$12 million for the quarter, compared to net income of US$146 million in the prior-year period. This decline was primarily due to losses on assets held for sale related to the announced disposition of its Lighting and Rooftop business. Excluding these one-time items, adjusted net income came in at $386 million, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 76.2% year over year to US$1.38.

The company’s strong operating performance also translated into robust cash flow generation. Magna reported operating cash flow of US$677 million and free cash flow of US$372 million, a significant improvement over the free cash outflow of US$313 million in the same quarter last year. Its balance sheet also looks healthy, with $5 billion in liquidity, including $1.6 billion in cash.

Dividend and share repurchases

Supported by its solid financial position, Magna continued to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of US$0.495 per share, yielding 3.3%. In addition, it repurchased 7.6 million shares for US$440 million during the quarter and plans to continue its buyback program, with 16.7 million shares still authorized for repurchase.

With that in mind, let’s now examine Magna’s growth prospects.

Magna’s growth prospects

Following its first-quarter results, Magna raised its revenue guidance for the year while maintaining its earnings outlook. The company now expects 2026 revenue to range between $41.9 billion and $43.5 billion, with the midpoint implying a 1.6% increase from the previous year. Additionally, its adjusted EBIT margin could come in between 6% and 6.6%, representing a meaningful improvement from 5.6% last year. Management also anticipates generating free cash flow of $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion in 2026, reinforcing a positive near-term outlook.

Beyond the near term, Magna’s long-term growth prospects remain solid, supported by its continued focus on innovation. The company has recently launched several new programs for electric vehicle OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), expanded its production capabilities, and formed strategic partnerships to strengthen its competitive position and drive future growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Magna’s stock has come under pressure in recent weeks, declining 13.9% from its February highs. However, despite this pullback, the company has delivered an impressive 86% return over the past 12 months, significantly outperforming the broader equity markets.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock appears attractive, with a next-12-month price-to-sales ratio of 0.4 and a price-to-earnings multiple of 8.7. Given its solid first-quarter performance and encouraging growth outlook, the recent dip could present a compelling opportunity for investors to accumulate the stock for long-term gains while benefiting from a stable, reliable stream of passive income.