Member Login
Home » Investing » 4 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

4 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Kinaxis stock has a strong past. But there is even more to look forward to from this top tech stock.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

A few years back, it seemed as though nothing could slow down Kinaxis (TSX:KXS). The software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock soared upwards, only to tumble with others during the pandemic. Yet since then, the stock has struggled to make a comeback.

Today, however, it deserves one. The tech stock has become a powerhouse in supply chain management software, catering to global giants like Ford and Unilever. With the recent surge in demand for supply chain resiliency, its innovative solutions continue to stand out. Today, let’s explore why Kinaxis stock remains a strong buy, focusing on future growth prospects, key financial metrics, and its expanding role in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software.

Market leader

Kinaxis stock has consistently demonstrated strong revenue growth, with a reported 11.8% year-over-year increase as of its most recent quarter. Its market leadership in supply chain management software gives it a solid foundation for continued success. As businesses continue to shift towards more sophisticated supply chain solutions, Kinaxis’s flagship product, RapidResponse, is well-positioned to capture even more market share.

Kinaxis stock also enjoys extremely low customer churn due to the critical nature of its solutions. Once a business integrates Kinaxis stock into its operations, it becomes a vital tool, thus making it difficult for companies to switch providers. This high customer retention adds to its long-term stability and predictable revenue streams.

Tech innovator

A major reason for Kinaxis’s long-term growth outlook is its integration of AI and machine learning. These technologies help businesses make smarter, data-driven decisions in real time, providing a competitive edge. As companies across industries continue to digitize their operations, the demand for AI-enhanced solutions like Kinaxis will only increase, reinforcing the company’s potential for future earnings growth.

What’s more, cloud-based platforms like RapidResponse offer immense scalability. Companies seek these as they expand and digitize their supply chains. Kinaxis stock has been able to increase its market cap to $4.5 billion as of mid-2024, and its transition toward cloud-based solutions will likely keep driving growth.

Financial health

Kinaxis stock’s financial position is another key selling point. With $282 million in cash and a low debt-to-equity ratio of 12.4%, the company is financially healthy. Moreover, it generates substantial cash flow, with $107.52 million in levered free cash flow over the trailing 12 months. This financial flexibility allows Kinaxis to reinvest in growth initiatives and innovation, setting the stage for continued expansion.

Though Kinaxis’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 157.9 might seem high, its forward P/E of 37.17 reflects expectations for robust future earnings. Analyst sentiment remains optimistic, with many predicting continued revenue growth as supply chains become even more intricate and globalized, thus driving demand for Kinaxis’s solutions.

Recurring future revenue

One of the best aspects of Kinaxis stock’s business model is its recurring revenue from long-term subscription contracts. These contracts, often with Fortune 500 companies, provide steady cash flow and reduced customer churn. With enterprise software increasingly being adopted in the cloud, Kinaxis’s SaaS model positions it perfectly for sustainable, long-term growth.

Kinaxis stock is making headway into emerging markets like Asia, particularly China and Japan, where supply chain complexity is growing. This geographical expansion is expected to significantly bolster revenue growth in the coming years, thus further solidifying its global leadership in the industry.

Bottom line

In short, Kinaxis stock presents a compelling case for long-term investors. With its focus on AI-driven innovation, strong financial health, and a growing global footprint, it is poised for sustained growth. Add in the company’s cloud-based SaaS model and recurring revenue streams, and Kinaxis is a future-proof investment — one that’s well-equipped to ride the wave of increased supply chain complexity and digital transformation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

The Future of AI: Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best AI-focused stocks in Canada that you can consider adding to your portfolio before it’s…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Tech Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for growth stocks that can help you maximize the tax-free withdrawals of the TFSA? This article is…

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are the risky investments that many think they are. Which is why we're focusing on the…

Read more »

Asset Management
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover two powerhouses, TMX Group and AMD, growth stocks poised to build lasting generational wealth with, innovation, and stability.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Where Will Open Text Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock is one of the few tech stocks that's been around for decades. But does it have what it…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

Now is a great time to buy and hold for the long term.

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Tech Stocks

Bull Market and Beyond: 2 TSX Growth Stocks Just Waiting to Soar

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top TSX growth stocks you can buy on the dip right now and hold for years to…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Tech Stocks

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Transform the Canadian Economy: Top TSX Stocks to Watch

| Jitendra Parashar

As the Canadian economy gears up for an AI-driven future, tech firms like BlackBerry and Kinaxis seem to be in…

Read more »