Millennials: 1 Growth Stock Set to Shine in 2025

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could be worth betting on as it goes for growth in the new year!

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Source: Getty Images

It’s hard to believe, but we’re now less than two months away from closing off 2024. For the most part, it’s been a strong year for stocks. Despite the numerous uncertainties (it was a U.S. election year) and geopolitical tensions from various parts across the globe, the TSX Index and S&P 500 have found a path higher. And going into 2025, returns may just be harder to come by.

After all, the TSX Index is up more than 16% year to date. Unless there’s a correction in the cards within the next few weeks, I’d argue the Canadian big board is poised to close off one of its best years with strength.

While valuations seem fairer today than a year ago, I still think the TSX rally has room to run from here, even if the S&P 500 is bound to take a breather. Though growth-to-value rotations are hard to predict, I believe the TSX Index’s cheaper multiples will help it beat the S&P 500 in such a rotation. Of course, we’ve heard much about extended multiples in U.S. stocks and the possibility of lesser returns for the next decade.

However, I’m not sure you can say Canada has the same issues, not with relatively muted multiples and a wide range of innovators that I believe are still underrated relative to their counterparts trading south of the border.

Personally, I think Canada’s technology scene doesn’t get half the credit it deserves. And as the AI boom looks to play out in 2025, the following two growth stocks, I believe, could shine brightly.

Shopify stock: Don’t sleep on the $142 billion tech titan

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is Canada’s brightest tech play, at least in my opinion. While it’s been a rather volatile ride in recent years, I still think there’s a tremendous benefit to owning the name as we move into 2025, a year that could see some of the less-appreciated AI software plays start to pick up more traction.

Not only does Shopify have a high growth ceiling as it looks to be more competitive with large business customers, but it also has the AI talent to move ahead of its rivals in e-commerce. In numerous prior pieces, I praised Shopify as an AI stock that had the opportunity to score a decent bang for its invested buck. Going into 2025, I think we could see more AI features and updates begin to move the needle for the stock.

At the end of the day, Shopify provides value-adding services that can be made significantly better with ever-advancing AI tools that go well beyond chatbots. Sometimes, it’s the AI tech that customers don’t see that can provide the greatest value.

At writing, SHOP stock is trading at over $110 per share after blasting off more than 36% in three months.

At 80.5 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), shares may look frothy. However, if Shopify can leverage AI to steal more market share from rivals in the new year, I think such a multiple is worth paying for. In fact, given the Canadian tech darling’s track record, I’d argue the stock could still be cheap relative to its longer-term (think five years out) growth potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

