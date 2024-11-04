Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 4

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 4

In addition to the ongoing corporate earnings season, the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision could lead to heightened volatility in TSX stocks this week.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After falling for three consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks rebounded on Friday as investors reacted positively to strong U.S. manufacturing numbers and largely better-than-expected corporate earnings. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 98 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 24,255. However, the market benchmark still ended the week with a 0.9% decline, posting its second straight week in the red.

Although shares of some utility and real estate companies trended downward, solid gains in many key sectors, including healthcare, consumer cyclicals, and technology, lifted the TSX in the last session.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock jumped 14% to $21.51 per share, delivering its best single-day gains since November 2020. This rally in its stock came after the Saint Laurent-based passenger airline company announced its far better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and a new share-buyback program.

In the quarter ended in September 2024, Air Canada’s revenue slipped 3.8% year over year to $6.1 billion due to lower passenger revenues. Nevertheless, increased capacity and favourable tax asset recognition helped the company post strong adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, crushing Street analysts’ expectations of $1.58 per share by a huge margin. The Canadian flag carrier also announced a new share buyback program to reduce shareholder dilution caused by the pandemic. On a year-to-date basis, Air Canada stock is now up over 15%.

MDA Space, Fairfax Financial, and Kinaxis were also among the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 7.3%.

In contrast, Centerra Gold, Energy Fuels, Eldorado Gold, and Imperial Oil slipped by more than 5% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Air Canada, Veren, Enbridge, Baytex Energy, and Manulife Financial were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially crude oil and base metals, were bullish early Monday morning, pointing to a higher opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major economic announcements are due this morning, stocks may continue to remain highly volatile this week as investors closely monitor the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

On the corporate events side, many TSX-listed companies, like InterRent REIT, Sun Life Financial, Cargojet, Topaz Energy, Toromont Industries, and Brookfield Asset Management, will announce their latest quarterly results today.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Centerra Gold, Enbridge, Kinaxis, and Topaz Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the U.S. labour market report and manufacturing data today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 31

| Jitendra Parashar

With 2.1% gains so far in October, the TSX Composite Index remains on track to end the fourth consecutive month…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Stock Market

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Under $20 to Buy in November

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors can consider gaining exposure to undervalued stocks such as Kraken Robotics right now.

Read more »

analyze data
Stock Market

My 3 Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got some cash to invest in November? Looking for bargains? Here are three high-quality Canadian stocks that could quickly turn…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides third-quarter corporate earnings, the U.S. non-farm employment and GDP growth data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Bitcoin
Stock Market

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on the TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks saw a sudden jump on October 28. If you own these stocks, you might want to cash…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stock Market

The Best TSX Stock You Can Buy for Just $500

| Aditya Raghunath

Cargojet is a mid-cap TSX stock that trades at a reasonable valuation in October 2024 and is a top buy…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer confidence and job openings data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »