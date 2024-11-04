Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has taken a beating over the last year. Where will it be in another five?

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has been one of Canada’s most beaten-down equities over the last year. Thanks to a years-long money-laundering investigation into the company by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), the company’s stock has fallen hard. It was falling all through the investigation, recovered, and then took another dip when the DoJ concluded the investigation & assessed a $3 billion fine and a $430 billion asset cap.

As a result of having fallen so hard, TD is now one of the cheapest Canadian big bank stocks going by adjusted earnings. The adjusted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio — using an earnings metric that excludes the fine impact — is a mere 9.5. Years ago, such multiples were quite common for large North American banks, but a major rally in bank stocks made them rare. TD is one of the few large banks that can still be had so cheaply.

The question is, “Where will TD Bank stock be in five years?” It’s all well and good to say that TD Bank is cheap compared to last year’s earnings, but last year is not the future. If investors can’t keep earning the same amount of earnings per share (EPS) in the future as in the past, then eventually, TD’s dividend might have to be cut. In this article, I will explore the implications of TD’s money-laundering settlement so investors can gauge whether the stock is a good buy today.

Implications of the anti-money-laundering settlement

TD Bank’s money-laundering settlement came in two parts, one of them is fairly minor; the other is potentially a big deal:

  1. A $3 billion fine
  2. A $430 billion cap on its U.S. operations

The $3 billion fine in itself is no big deal. TD usually does about $10 billion in profit per year. To put that in perspective, the fine is about 3% of TD’s next 10 years’ earnings if everything else goes reasonably well for the company.

The asset cap is potentially a bigger deal. $430 billion is about the size of TD’s U.S. retail business right now, which means basically, U.S. regulators are saying that TD can’t grow its U.S. business. The business can still be profitable going forward, but the money will have to go to dividends or buybacks or else be transferred to other parts of TD’s business. TD literally isn’t allowed to open new U.S. branches, buy out U.S. banks, or do basically anything else that would grow TD U.S. retail.

The good news is that TD has plenty of places to invest money that it gains from U.S. retail.

It could buy a U.S. investment bank (TD’s U.S. investment banking segment is exempt from the asset cap).

It could transfer money to the Canadian business and, due to improved capital ratios, empower itself to lend more money out in Canada.

Finally, it could do those big dividends and buybacks alluded to earlier. There are many ways TD could put money from U.S. retail to work in other parts of its business.

Profitability and growth

Another set of factors arguing that TD’s future is better than its recent past is the company’s profitability and growth metrics. TD has about a 23% profit margin, and it grew its revenue 10% last quarter. The fine took a big bite out of earnings, but the long-term potential here is solid.

Verdict: TD will be in a better place in five years

Taking everything into account, it looks like TD Bank will be in a better place in five years than it is today. The company still has plenty of investment opportunities and is now staffed to the brim with money laundering experts who will keep it out of trouble. On the whole, I’m comfortable owning TD Bank stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Bank Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 28% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

This top Canadian dividend stock is underperforming its large peers this year, but a turnaround could be on the horizon.

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Is BMO Stock a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadians are looking to cut back, and BMO stock is on board. But it could also be a top stock…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Bank Stocks

Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock a Good Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

CIBC is a TSX bank stock that has delivered marketing-beating gains to shareholders in the last two decades. Is the…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Kay Ng

TD stock is a good consideration for a 5.2% dividend on the recent dip. It provides upside potential, too, but…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

These 3 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into three Canadian bank stocks that look well-positioned to continue to soar over the long term.

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Stocks for Beginners

Bank of Montreal vs. RBC: Which Canadian Bank Stock is the Better Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Earnings season is upon us, and the Canadian banks will be reporting before you know it. So which of these…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Bank Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in undervalued Canadian bank stocks such as BMO and EQB can help you beat the TSX Index.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Bank Stocks

Is National Bank of Canada Stock a Buy for Its 3.4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

National Bank of Canada stock has surged over 1,000% in the past two decades, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments.

Read more »