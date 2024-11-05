Member Login
Top Canadian Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

These top Canadian small-cap stocks offer higher growth potential and could deliver stellar returns over time.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Investors with a long-term view and a higher-risk appetite could consider investing in top Canadian small-cap stocks. These are shares of companies with market capitalizations ranging from $300 million to $2 billion. As these companies are still in their early development phase, they offer higher growth potential and could deliver stellar returns over time.

That said, small-cap stocks typically carry higher risk and are more volatile. Thus, investors should look for companies with solid fundamentals and ability to deliver profitable growth in the long run. These small-cap companies are most likely to outperform over the long haul.

With this background, let’s look at top Canadian small-cap stocks to buy now.

CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) manufactures advanced specialty chemicals targeting the oil and gas industry. The company’s asset-light business model and solid balance sheet enable it to generate substantial free cash flow across all market conditions. This financial strength and its steady stream of recurring revenue from production chemicals provide a solid foundation for long-term growth.

The demand for CES’s chemicals will likely rise as well drilling complexity increases. Further, its exposure to North America’s growing oil, gas, and water production sectors bodes well for growth.

The company is set to benefit from higher upstream activity and increased demand for services. Low global oil and gas inventories and fewer high-quality drilling sites will likely support ongoing drilling and production activity, which will, in turn, support CES’s top line. Moreover, its strong balance sheet positions CES well to accelerate growth through acquisitions.

WELL Health

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is a multi-channel healthcare services provider likely to deliver stellar growth due to its highly predictable revenue base and ability to generate positive cash flows. Moreover, its extensive network of clinics bodes well for growth.

WELL Health continues to benefit from the rise in omnichannel patient visits. Moreover, its strategy of acquiring new clinics is expected to fuel revenue and earnings growth. Notably, WELL Health has reported record revenue growth for 22 consecutive quarters, highlighting the strength of its business model.

The company is also focused on profitability. By implementing cost-cutting measures and exploring artificial intelligence (AI) powered healthcare innovations, WELL Health is improving its margins while expanding its service offerings. Its robust cash flow supports these initiatives and helps fund future acquisitions. Additionally, WELL Health is actively working to increase cash flow, lower debt, and enhance leverage, all of which are expected to sustain long-term growth and stability.

StorageVault

StorageVault (TSX:SVI) is Canada’s largest storage provider, with 219 locations and over 12.4 million square feet of rentable storage space. In addition to storage, the company offers last-mile logistics services and professional records management, such as document, media, and image storage.

StorageVault’s low-capital business model and consistent store expansion have enabled it to maintain strong financials. This financial stability has translated into higher dividend payments for investors and driven the company’s share price upward.

With Canada’s population continuing to grow, the demand for rentable storage space shows no signs of slowing, which should further strengthen StorageVault’s financial performance.

StorageVault is also accelerating its growth through acquisitions, which have bolstered its rentable space and market reach. By continuously adding new locations, increasing rental rates, and managing costs, StorageVault is strategically positioning itself for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ces Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

