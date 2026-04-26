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2 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Could Belong in Almost Any Investor’s Portfolio

These Canadian dividend stocks have sustainable payouts with the potential for gradual capital gains in the long term.

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Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
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Key Points
  • Dividend stocks with strong fundamentals and consistent payout histories provide reliable income and long-term growth.
  • Enbridge stands out with a high yield, decades of dividend growth, and stable cash flows from regulated, contract-backed energy infrastructure.
  • Emera generates predictable utility-based earnings, offers steady dividend increases, and long-term growth driven by major infrastructure investments.
10 stocks we like better than Enbridge

Dividend stocks offer steady income and the potential for decent capital gains over the long term. Regular cash distributions provide a predictable income stream that can help meet near-term financial obligations, while also reducing reliance on portfolio liquidation during volatile periods. Moreover, in the long run, the ability to reinvest dividends meaningfully enhances total returns through compounding.

However, the key is to find the right dividend stocks. Companies that consistently pay and increase their dividends tend to be more resilient, often backed by strong fundamentals, stable earnings, solid balance sheets, and dependable cash flows. Many large-cap Canadian firms fit this profile, making them attractive options for investors seeking reliable dividend income. Their ability to sustain payouts even in uncertain market conditions adds to their appeal, along with the potential for gradual capital gains.

Against this background, here are two Canadian dividend stocks that could belong in almost any investor’s portfolio.

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Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a reliable Canadian dividend stock that belongs in almost any investor’s portfolio. It offers a high yield of over 5% and has been paying dividends for over 70 years. Moreover, Enbridge has raised its dividend consistently since 1995.

Enbridge’s diversified, low-risk business model supports its payouts. It operates a vast network of pipelines, utilities, and storage assets across North America, with much of its revenue derived from regulated frameworks or long-term contracts with inflation protection. This structure limits exposure to volatile commodity prices and ensures steady cash flow, which supports reliable dividend payments.

Its pipeline network connects major supply regions with key demand centres, maintaining high utilization and consistent demand. Over the past five years, Enbridge has returned about $38 billion to shareholders in dividends, and management expects to distribute $40–45 billion over the next five years, driven by expanding contracted and regulated operations.

A payout ratio target of 60–70% appears sustainable given the stability of its earnings base. Growth is expected to come largely from lower-risk brownfield projects that enhance existing infrastructure, offering quicker returns with less execution risk.

With a secured capital backlog of $39 billion, energy transition opportunities, and rising demand for energy infrastructure, led by datacenter expansion, Enbridge is likely to deliver solid growth, which will drive its payouts.

Emera stock

Emera (TSX:EMA) is another dividend stock that belongs in almost every investor’s portfolio. It offers reliable income, long-term capital preservation, and decent growth. The company operates a portfolio of regulated electric and natural gas utilities, alongside complementary energy infrastructure assets. This regulatory framework drives highly predictable cash flows, insulating the business from cyclical volatility and enabling consistent capital returns to shareholders.

Emera has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years, a signal of both earnings durability and disciplined capital allocation.

Looking ahead, Emera’s growth outlook remains solid, supported by sustained capital deployment and favorable demand trends. The company has outlined a capital investment plan exceeding $20 billion through 2030, targeting grid modernization, renewable generation, energy storage, and expansion of natural gas infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to drive rate base growth of 7% to 8% annually, which, in turn, should translate into adjusted earnings-per-share growth of approximately 5% to 7% annually.

Thanks to its growing earnings, management has guided to annual dividend increases of roughly 1% to 2%. This conservative payout growth reflects a balanced approach between reinvestment and income distribution, ensuring financial flexibility while maintaining the stock’s appeal as a dependable income generator.

Overall, Emera stock offers income, stability, and steady growth in the long term.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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