Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 6

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 6

In addition to more corporate earnings, new updates related to the U.S. presidential election’s outcome could keep TSX stocks volatile today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Largely upbeat corporate earnings reports and speculation about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election drove Canadian stocks higher on Tuesday, with investors keeping a close eye on sectors sensitive to economic policy shifts. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 132 points, or 0.5%, to settle at 24,388.

While nearly all key market sectors ended the session in the green, the TSX rally was mainly driven by solid gains in healthcare, utility, and industrial stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

TransAlta (TSX:TA) inched up by nearly 7% to $15.30 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in TA stock came after the Calgary-based power-generation firm released its September quarter earnings report.

TransAlta’s latest results revealed a decline in profitability, with its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) falling 28.3% year over year to $325 million, partly due to lower power prices and increased outages. Despite these negative factors, investor sentiment remained positive, possibly due to TransAlta’s focus on proactive hedging strategies, progress on the Heartland Generation acquisition, and share buybacks. On a year-to-date basis, TA stock is up 39%.

Capital Power, Ivanhoe Mines, and Capstone Copper were also among the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 4.8%.

In contrast, shares of Cargojet plunged by 6.5% to $129.73 per share despite its better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. While the company’s focus on optimizing its operations improved its profitability in the latest quarter, Cargojet acknowledged major cost increases, which could potentially affect its profit margins in the future. After the recent declines, Cargojet stock now trades with 9% year-to-date gains.

Colliers International, Restaurant Brands, and Toromont Industries also slipped by at least 3% each, positioning them among the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Suncor Energy, BCE, Enbridge, Telus, and Air Canada were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

U.S. stock futures jumped sharply in early morning trading on Wednesday as a projected win for Donald Trump in the presidential election fueled optimism among investors. This rally in key American indices could also lift the TSX Composite at the open today.

While the final outcome of the presidential race is yet to be declared, markets are already reacting positively to the possible policy implications. New major updates related to election results could continue to influence the market sentiment throughout the day.

On the corporate events side, many large TSX-listed companies, including Nutrien, SSR Mining, B2Gold, Algoma Steel, Franco-Nevada, Manulife Financial, NFI Group, CES Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, ATS, and Innergex Renewable Energy, are likely to announce their latest quarterly results on November 6.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet and Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp., B2Gold, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Ces Energy Solutions, Enbridge, NFI Group, Nutrien, Restaurant Brands International, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 5

| Jitendra Parashar

Updates related to the U.S. presidential election will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as the third-quarter corporate earnings season…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stock Market

Is Air Canada Stock a Good Buy After Its Q3 Results

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 60% from all-time highs, Air Canada is an undervalued TSX stock that remains an enticing investment in November…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stock Market

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP — Even With the TSX at All-Time Highs

| Aditya Raghunath

Calian Group and Pan American Silver are two TSX stocks trading at an attractive multiple that can generate market-beating returns…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 4

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the ongoing corporate earnings season, the U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision could…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the U.S. labour market report and manufacturing data today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 31

| Jitendra Parashar

With 2.1% gains so far in October, the TSX Composite Index remains on track to end the fourth consecutive month…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Stock Market

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Under $20 to Buy in November

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors can consider gaining exposure to undervalued stocks such as Kraken Robotics right now.

Read more »

analyze data
Stock Market

My 3 Favourite Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got some cash to invest in November? Looking for bargains? Here are three high-quality Canadian stocks that could quickly turn…

Read more »