Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

There are many dividend stocks worth considering right now, but three stand out if you have a modest amount of capital.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
profit rises over time

Source: Getty Images

Choosing the right dividend stock can mean different things to different investors based on their goals, risk tolerance, and other variables. If you are buying a dividend stock and stashing it in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) where you can’t actually access it, the goal might be to generate cash for further investments or grow your stake in the dividend payer through reinvestment.

You can do that in the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), but many investors choose it for their dividend investments primarily because they can access the payouts and start a passive-income stream. Regardless of what your dividend investment goals are, there are three dividend stocks you should consider for $2,000.

A mortgage company

MCAN Mortgage (TSX:MKP) is a mortgage company with a market value of about $711 million. Although it has expanded its offerings to include other financial products and is diversifying its target market, mortgages remain one of its core business segments. It mainly caters to residential customers.

There are multiple reasons MCAN Mortgage is a compelling pick. It has been rising steadily—about 19% in the last 12 months—and is also undervalued, considering its price-to-earnings of 8.1. However, the most compelling reason to consider this stock is its impressive 8.4% yield. The payout ratio is rock-solid, making the dividend even more appealing.

A larger mortgage company

While buying two mortgage companies for dividends may seem like a bad idea from a diversification perspective, First National Financial (TSX:FN) brings different strengths. The most notable of these strengths is its stellar dividend history. The company has been raising its payouts for 11 years and is counted among the aristocrats. The 5.8% yield is another compelling reason to buy it.

It’s also an appealing pick from a valuation perspective. It’s not undervalued per se, but a fair valuation despite its bullish momentum is a good sign. It’s also one of the largest non-bank mortgage lenders in the country, and this leadership status reflects its fundamental business strengths.

An energy company

You can buy many energy stocks for their dividends, including Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). It’s one of the largest upstream energy companies in the country, with assets spread out across multiple countries. It’s also Canada’s second-largest natural gas producer and has the largest natural gas and crude reserves.

The Canadian Natural Resources stock has remained relatively resilient over the years. It recovered nicely from its 2014 slump and enjoyed a solid run in the post-pandemic bullish market without suffering from a correction phase. It also offers a healthy yield of about 4.6% and has a stellar dividend history — 22 consecutive years of growth.

Foolish takeaway

The three dividend stocks are worth considering for any amount of capital you may have. They are intelligent dividend picks that you can hold long term and are consistent and generous enough to start a sizable passive-income stream. You can also grow your stake in the companies in RRSP through reinvestments.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

This 9.22% Dividend Stock Pays Out Constant Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock already has a solid base, but there's likely to be even more growth in the years to…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks are most likely to pay, maintain, and even increase their distributions over time.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Earn $5,000 Every Year Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors can consider owing TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge at its current valuation.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6.1 Percent

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here’s why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ), Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), and a high-yield REIT stand out as top Canadian dividend stocks…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock to Earn an Average $88.73 Each Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want monthly income that lasts? Investors can grab hold of at least $88.73 each and every month from…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Powerhouses: Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased the dividend annually for decades.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

The smartest dividend stocks on the market can provide decades of growth on autopilot. Here's how and what stocks you…

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $35,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can build a lucrative passive-income portfolio with a small capital and a pair of dependable dividend payers.

Read more »