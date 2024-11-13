Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Given their solid performances and healthy growth prospects, I expect these three Canadian stocks could deliver oversized returns in the long run.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

Long-term investing is an excellent strategy, as investors can benefit from the power of compounding while shielding against short-term volatility. However, investors should be cautious while choosing stocks. They should look for companies with solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects to earn superior returns in the long run. Against this backdrop, here are my three top picks you can buy and hold for the next decade.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a discount retailer offering a wide range of products at attractive prices through its superior direct-sourcing model and efficient logistics. So, it enjoys healthy same-store sales even during a challenging macro environment, thus delivering consistent financials. Over the previous 13 years, the company has grown its revenue and net income at an annualized rate of 11.5% and 18%, respectively.

Continuing its uptrend, Dollarama has posted revenue growth of 8% in the first six months of this fiscal, while its net income has increased by 17.9%. These healthy performances have increased the company’s stock price, which is trading 56% higher this year. Given its healthy growth prospects, I expect the uptrend to continue. The company has plans to open 417 new stores over the next six years, expanding its store count to 2,000 by the end of fiscal 2031. Given its capital-efficient growth-oriented model and lean operation, these expansions could boost its top and bottom lines.

Moreover, Dollarama also owns a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, which has a solid presence in Latin America. Dollarcity, which currently owns 570 stores, plans to add 480 stores over the next six years to increase its store count to 1,050. Moreover, Dollarama owns an option to increase its stake in Dollarcity by 9.9%. Given these growth prospects, I expect Dollarama to deliver superior returns in the long run.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is another stock that offers excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors due to its exposure to the high-growth artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The company has delivered an impressive return of over 200% this year amid solid quarterly performances and the raising of its 2024 guidance. Besides, the company’s management has stated that it has received solid demand signals from its large customers for 2025.

Moreover, Celestica continues to launch new products (switches and storage controllers) that could meet the high-bandwidth needs of AI/ML (machine learning) data centres. Besides, the company recently formed a strategic partnership with Groq, thus supporting Groq in manufacturing AI/ML servers and full-stack solutions. Given its growth initiatives and a favourable environment, the momentum in Celstica’s stock price could continue.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY), which started its consumer lending business in 2006, took 13 years to expand its loan portfolio to $1 billion. However, since then, the company has quadrupled its loan portfolio to $4.4 billion as of September 30. The expansion of its loan portfolio has boosted its financials, with its revenue and diluted EPS (earnings per share) growing at 20.1% and 28.7% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) over the last five years, respectively. Amid this solid growth performance, the company has returned 228% in the previous five years at an annualized rate of 26.8%.

Given its wide variety of financial products and services across various verticals and omnichannel distribution channels, goeasy could continue to grow its loan portfolio. The company’s management expects its loan portfolio to grow 41% from its current levels to $6.2 billion by the end of 2026. Amid the expansion, its topline could grow at a 14% CAGR while improving its operating margin from 38.1% in 2023 to 42% in 2026. Moreover, the company has raised its quarterly dividends at an annualized rate of 30% and currently offers a forward yield of 2.6%. Considering all these factors, I believe goeasy would be ideal for your long-term portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Investment Hack Every Investor Should Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An investment hack doesn't have to be risky, tricky, or any of those scary ideas. In fact, it can be…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

2 Non-AI Tech Stocks to Buy in November for Better Returns

| Adam Othman

Not all AI stocks are riding the hype train, and for many investors, well-understood and predictable growth stocks might be…

Read more »

worry concern
Tech Stocks

In a Few Years, You’ll Probably Regret Not Owning BlackBerry Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I believe BlackBerry could be one of the most overlooked Canadian tech stocks right now.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Before 2025

| Adam Othman

Choosing the safest stock from a decimated sector can be tricky, but if there is a reasonable chance of full…

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

| Andrew Walker

These stocks could deliver nice gains in the coming years.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Adam Othman

From capital-appreciation potential to resilience against weak markets, certain real stocks are well positioned for most Canadian portfolios.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Investing

3 Health Stocks Surging This Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let’s dive into why these health stocks are standing out.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Investing

1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 10 Percent to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Spin Master (TSX:TOY) is a top undervalued growth stock investors should pay attention to right now.

Read more »