Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Growth

These stocks could deliver nice gains in the coming years.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
hand stacking money coins

Source: Getty Images

Contrarian investors are searching for TSX stocks that might still be undervalued, even with the market trading at a record high. Buying stocks when they are out of favour requires the patience to ride out turbulence, but good businesses normally bounce back over the long run.

TD Bank

TD (TSX:TD) trades near $78 per share at the time of writing. The stock was as low as $74 earlier this year but is way off the $108 it reached in 2022.

American regulators recently hit TD with a US$3 billion fine and an asset cap on its business in the United States as penalties for not having adequate systems in place to identify and prevent money laundering in the American operations. The cap on growth in the U.S. market is a big deal given TD’s previous plan to extend its 20-year expansion in the U.S. market that saw TD buy regional banks running from Maine right down the east coast to Florida.

A new chief executive officer is taking over at TD next year. This will likely lead to an overhaul of the senior management team and a corporate review to decide on a new strategic plan to deliver growth. TD isn’t abandoning the U.S., but it will be some time before it is allowed to build on its presence in the American market in a meaningful way.

Fortunately for investors, TD remains a very profitable bank that has the financial firepower to seek out growth opportunities in other markets. Patience is required, but in the meantime, investors can collect a decent 5.2% dividend yield from TD stock.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) isn’t as cheap as it was a few months ago, but the stock is still below the 2022 high and continues to grow the revenue stream through its $26 billion capital program. The utility company operates power generation, electricity transmission, and natural gas distribution businesses in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Nearly all of the revenue comes from rate-regulated assets, so cash flow tends to be predictable and reliable.

Fortis has increased the dividend annually for 51 consecutive years. The most recent boost is a 4.2% raise for 2025. As new assets are completed under the capital plan and go into service, Fortis expects the rate base to rise from $38.8 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. This should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6% over that timeframe. Fortis has other projects under consideration that could be added to the program. In addition, Fortis has a good track record of making strategic acquisitions to drive additional growth.

Investors who buy Fortis stock at the current price near $61.50 can get a dividend yield of 4%.

The bottom line on top buy-and-hold TSX stocks

TD Bank and Fortis pay good dividends and trade at reasonable prices in a market that looks a bit overstretched. If you have some cash to put to work in a buy-and-hold portfolio focused on dividends and total returns, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

The Best Telecom Stock to Buy Before 2025

| Adam Othman

Choosing the safest stock from a decimated sector can be tricky, but if there is a reasonable chance of full…

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Adam Othman

From capital-appreciation potential to resilience against weak markets, certain real stocks are well positioned for most Canadian portfolios.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: Create Passive Income That’ll Last a Lifetime

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is incredibly easy to create. All you need is a solid, diversified investment and a TFSA!

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Investors are searching for reliable dividend-growth stocks to add to their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Simple Index Funds Could Turn $1,000 a Month Into $14,400

| Andrew Button

BMO Equal Weight Banks ETF (TSX:ZEB) offers significant income potential.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

Is Pembina Pipeline Stock a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Robin Brown

Pembina Pipeline is one of Canada's great dividend stocks with a 4.8% yield. Are you wondering if it is a…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A Top Investor Says This Strategy Outperforms 95% of Fund Managers

| Andrew Button

Buying Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) cheaply would probably work out well.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 Everyday CRA Red Flags Investors Should Really Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA can be a blessing and a curse, but if you make sure to follow the rules and not…

Read more »