Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

These monthly dividend stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and have durable payouts.

Investors seeking a passive income stream could consider monthly dividend stocks. These TSX stocks provide frequent payouts, allowing you to better align your income with recurring financial obligations. Beyond the convenience of steady income, monthly dividends enable you to reinvest every 30 days, thus boosting your overall returns in the long term.

With this background, here are three fundamentally strong stocks that pay dividends every 30 days.

Monthly dividend stock #1

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX:FC) is an excellent stock for monthly cash. This non-bank lender focuses on short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans. It is also engaged in real estate-related debt investments.

Thanks to its well-diversified portfolio, solid underwriting practices, risk management through loan syndication, and strong default management policies, the company generates steady earnings that support its monthly payouts. Firm Capital currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.078 per share, translating into a high yield of over 8%.

The company is well-positioned for steady growth by zeroing in on niche markets with little to no competition. Further, its strategy to minimize loan loss risk by focusing on mortgage lending, which has historically withstood market corrections and retained its underlying real estate asset value, adds another layer of safety. Additionally, its diversified investment portfolio provides a solid base for growth. Overall, the company is well-positioned to generate solid interest, fees, and investment income, which will support its monthly distributions.

Monthly dividend stock #2

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) is another top monthly dividend stock for passive income investors. Operating in the energy sector, Whitecap has a robust portfolio of high-quality assets that generate steady cash. Further, lower maintenance capital requirements, a focus on improving production, and reliable downstream accessibility through advantaged locations and firm transportation contracts enable it to deliver strong financials and reliable dividend payouts.

Whitecap’s strategy of significantly growing its assets will lower its cost structure and enhance future profitability. Further, efficient conventional drilling will support its growth. Since 2010, Whitecap’s funds flow has grown at a CAGR of 12%. Moreover, its production has increased at a CAGR of 11%. This trend is likely to sustain, supporting its payouts.

Further, the company’s solid balance sheet and low debt/EBITDA ratio position it well to capitalize on future growth opportunities and accelerate its growth.

Whitecap offers a monthly dividend of $0.061 per share, reflecting an attractive yield of 7.2%.

Monthly dividend stock #3

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) emerges as a leading monthly dividend stock known for its high yield and sustainable payouts. This REIT owns and manages a defensive portfolio of real estate focused on retail shopping centres and mixed-use properties that witness high occupancy and lease demand.

Thanks to its high-quality portfolio, SmartCentres consistently generates steady net operating income, which supports its monthly distributions. The firm pays a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share. Moreover, it offers a yield of 7.4%.

SmartCentres’ high-traffic retail properties are likely to generate higher rents, maintain a high retention rate, and benefit from the momentum in renewal rates. Further, its mixed-use properties will diversify its revenue stream and add a recurring income stream. The company is also likely to benefit from its large land bank, which offers ample room for future growth.