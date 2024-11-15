Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Nutrien Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Nutrien Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Nutrien stock has lost 34% of its value just this year alone and looks incredibly cheap today. Yet, secular trends remain supportive.

Posted by
Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
Published
| More on:
farmer holds box of leafy greens

Source: Getty Images

Value stocks are stocks that are out of favour. There’s always a reason for these stocks being out of favour, but the trick is to buy those that won’t stay that way much longer. This is where Nutrien (TSX:NTR) comes in. Nutrien is trading below what it was trading at in 2018. Is this underperformance warranted for Nutrien stock, or is there a strong opportunity to buy it?

Let’s take a look at three reason to buy it today.

It’s easy to understand why a stock like Nutrien does not garner much excitement. Compared to the hot tech stocks of the day, Nutrien is boring and unimpressive. But what if this is exactly what is setting it up for outsized returns in the future?

Nutrien is the world’s largest provider of crop inputs and services. In reality, this is actually an exciting and necessary business. For example, Nutrien supplies potash, which is a fertilizer that helps increase crop yields and resist disease. It’s just one of a handful of products that Nutrien’s global supply chain provides to help “feed the world.”

Supporting Nutrien’s business, we need look no further than the growing global population. This will continue to translate into growing demand for grain, fertilizer, and crop protection products. In fact, 2024 experienced record global potash consumption. If we add the supply side to this equation, the story becomes even more optimistic. Inventories remain at or below historical levels, with limited growth in capacity expected.  

Nutrien takes action

In response to difficult market conditions over the years, Nutrien has embarked on a mission to increase earnings and cash flow from the inside out. This means focusing on finding cost savings opportunities as well as on operational efficiencies. Last year, management set a goal to achieve $200 million in cost savings. This goal will be reached by 2025, which is one year ahead of the target. This will flow through to the company’s earnings and cash flows.

In addition to this, Nutrien is refocusing its spending on projects that have low execution risk. This means that the company will benefit from its unique opportunity to expand sales of potash and nitrogen with limited capital investment.

Finally, management is targeting share buybacks these days, as they believe that Nutrien stock is undervalued. As an aside, Nutrien’s dividend per share has grown 35% since 2018 and the stock has a dividend yield of 4.66%

Nutrien stock’s low valuation

Lastly, I’d like to draw your attention to the fact that Nutrien stock is cheap, currently trading at 18 times this year’s earnings and below book value. Times have undoubtedly been hard for the company, but given the positive trends as well as the actions that are being taken by management, there’s hope for the future.

The bottom line

It’s never easy to buy into value stocks. This is because these stocks reflect a business that’s struggling with industry and/or company-specific issues. As a result, the shares are trading at low valuations as expectations are often unrealistically low.

But these are the times where it pays most to invest. Nutrien stock is completely out of favour as the company continues to struggle with the cyclicality of its industry. I have a bullish view on the stock because, in my view, the industry and the company are setting up for better times ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

Trump Trade: Canadian Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With Trump returning to the presidency, there are some sectors that could boom in Canada, and others to watch. But…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $672 in Passive Income

| Adam Othman

High yield can be an essential requirement when you need to start even a modestly sized passive income with a…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Cheap Canadian Stocks Under $20 to Buy This November

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap TSX stocks such as Endeavour Silver are trading at an attractive valuation in November 2024.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Franco-Nevada Stock a Buy for its 1.06% Dividend Yield?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A top gold stock with a modest yield is a buy for its lengthy dividend-growth streak.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canadian Mining Stocks: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality gold mining stocks that trade at a reasonable valuation could help you beat the TSX index over…

Read more »

People walk into a dark underground mine.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is First Quantum Minerals Stock a Buy?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) is worth buying at current levels, or if investors should sit this…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Competitive? Beat the Market With These 2 Dividend-Paying Growth Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking to beat the market buying dividend stocks right now need to focus on this right sectors. Here are…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Canadian Billionaire Investor Sold Micron Stock and Bought This TSX Company Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Prem Watsa focuses on value over short-term growth.

Read more »