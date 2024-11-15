Member Login
Home » Investing » This 6.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Granite REIT (TSX:GRP.UN) pays cash each month.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Are you looking for dividend stocks that pay cash each and every month?

If so, you might want to look at Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs). While describing REITs as stocks might be stretching the definition of the word “stock” a bit — legally speaking, they’re more like funds — these real estate companies do trade on the stock market and pay high monthly dividends.

REITs are known for paying stable, dependable income over long periods of time. In recent years, they took a bit of a hit due to the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes. But now, with the Bank of Canada cutting rates, REITs have an opportunity to shine. In this article, I will explore one Canadian REIT that has a 6.4% dividend yield and pays cash every month.

Granite REIT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a Canadian REIT that specializes in warehouses and industrial properties. Unlike retail and mall REITs, it is in a growth industry with good prospects. Grand View Research expects office and industrial space to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% until 2030. If you look at what industrial office space is, it’s not hard to see that Grand View is likely correct about this.

Industrial office space includes things like

  • Amazon warehouses;
  • TEMU sorting centres;
  • Wayfair warehouses;
  • Magna International factories;
  • And more.

Most likely, you recognize some of the names above. Some of them, like Amazon and Wayfair, are true household names. Others, like Magna, are less well known but large. These kinds of companies need lots of factory and warehouse space to do what they do. And Granite REIT is there to supply it to them, with 143 investment properties and 63.3 million square feet of leasable area.

Profitability

Granite REIT is a pretty profitable REIT. It boasts the following margins:

  • An 84% gross margin
  • A 61% funds from operations (FFO) margin
  • A 39% free cash flow (FCF) margin
  • A 56% net income margin
  • A 3.3% return on assets and a 5.6% return on equity

The margins above are quite high and far above average for REITs as a class. The returns on assets and equity are satisfactory.

Growth

Another factor that Granite REIT has in its favour is growth. As mentioned previously, the company is leasing out office space to a very important growth industry, and that shows up in its own trailing 12-month growth numbers.

  • Revenue growth: 6.6%
  • Operating cash flow growth: 94%
  • Operating income growth: 8.8%

These figures are quite good, and the company has similarly strong CAGR figures for the trailing 10-year period. For example, in the last 10 years, the company grew its revenue, earnings, and FCF at 10.25%, 21%, and 6%, respectively.

Valuation

Looking at all the things Granite REIT has going for it, you’d think it quite a pricey stock. But think again. The company’s stock trades at only 0.87 times book value and 13.72 times cash flow. It also has a 14 price-to-earnings ratio going by next year’s estimated earnings. Overall, Granite REIT looks like a decent bet.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Magna International, and Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Beat The TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income-focused investors can beat the TSX with one outperforming, high-yield dividend stock.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 7.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Adam Othman

Other than REITs, few companies offer monthly dividends. However, the ones that do (and REITs) can be good, easily maintainable…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay solid dividends and should deliver decent long-term total returns.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Today and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield stocks like Enbridge have secular trends on their side, as well as predictable cash flows and a lower interest…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Invest $9,000 in This Dividend Stock for $59.21 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income can be an excellent way to easily increase your over income over time. And here is a…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $8,000 in This Dividend Stock for $320.40 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains a top choice for investors wanting to bring in passive income for life, and even only…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and have durable payouts.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2025 (and 1 I’d Buy)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-priced stocks are best avoided for now but a surging oil bellwether is a must-buy.

Read more »