Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Other than REITs, few companies offer monthly dividends. However, the ones that do (and REITs) can be good, easily maintainable passive income.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

The first thing that most Canadian investors think about when they think about monthly dividends is real estate investment trusts (REITs). But they aren’t the only monthly dividend payers in Canada, and you can find such stocks in multiple other sectors.

But when you are looking for a good dividend stock to invest in, dividend frequency isn’t the most crucial variable. You should also take factors like yield, dividend history, and business model into account. Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a decent pick, considering all these variables.

The company

Freehold Royalties is a modestly sized company based on market capitalization (of $2 billion). However, its portfolio is quite compelling. At 6.2 million gross acres, the company claims to be the largest non-government entity to hold energy (oil and gas) royalties in the country.

This makes it a powerful and relatively unique way to gain exposure to the energy sector instead of the more common investments.

The portfolio holds assets in both Canada and the U.S. and is oil-heavy. Oil and natural gas liquid-oriented properties make up about 64% of the portfolio and currently 94% of the revenues. However, sizable natural gas holdings are likely to be an asset to the company in the long term, as it’s the “cleaner” fossil fuel.

It’s connected to energy giants on both sides of the border, and many of the top American and Canadian upstream companies extract oil from the assets in which this company has the royalty.

The dividends

The company is offering dividends at a generous yield of around 7.8%. At this rate, it can generate a monthly income of about $130 with a $20,000 investment. The payout ratio is not as healthy as you would want in your dividend stock, but if you compare it to previous years, it looks relatively sustainable.

One thing you need to know about the company’s dividend history is that it slashed its payouts in 2020 along with some other energy stocks. However, it started growing them as the sector recovered, and the current payouts are significantly higher than the slashed level. It pays about $0.09 per share per month.

The dividends are the best part about this company, though it did experience a robust bullish phase with the rest of the energy sector in the post-pandemic market. The stock is currently fluctuating around a relatively healthy median price.

Foolish takeaway

This monthly dividend payer might sustain its payouts, assuming the energy sector doesn’t face another crisis of a magnitude similar to that of the pandemic. The yield is compelling enough as it is, but it may slump further if the oil prices don’t see a solid recovery, so you may consider waiting and locking in an even more compelling yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Beat The TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income-focused investors can beat the TSX with one outperforming, high-yield dividend stock.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Andrew Button

Granite REIT (TSX:GRP.UN) pays cash each month.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay solid dividends and should deliver decent long-term total returns.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Today and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield stocks like Enbridge have secular trends on their side, as well as predictable cash flows and a lower interest…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Invest $9,000 in This Dividend Stock for $59.21 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income can be an excellent way to easily increase your over income over time. And here is a…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Invest $8,000 in This Dividend Stock for $320.40 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains a top choice for investors wanting to bring in passive income for life, and even only…

Read more »

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Leaders: 3 TSX Stocks Paying Dividends Every 30 Days

| Sneha Nahata

These monthly dividend stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and have durable payouts.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2025 (and 1 I’d Buy)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-priced stocks are best avoided for now but a surging oil bellwether is a must-buy.

Read more »