Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

There are some stocks that are risky to even consider, but not these two! Consider these stocks if you want some long-term options.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Looking to invest $1,000 in stocks that have the potential for solid returns? Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) and Brookfield (TSX:BN) are two no-brainers for different yet complementary reasons. With strong recent earnings, robust growth strategies, and impressive market positioning, these two companies offer both stability and the potential for future gains.

Lightspeed stock

First, Lightspeed stock recently reported a significant earnings beat for its latest quarter. The tech stock reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 versus an expected $0.10. This was the fourth consecutive quarter surpassing expectations, with revenue rising 20% year over year to $277.2 million. With strong subscription and transaction-based revenue growth, Lightspeed is steadily improving its financial health and moving toward profitability.

Second, as a tech company offering point-of-sale solutions, Lightspeed stock benefits from a loyal customer base in the retail and hospitality sectors, especially in North America and Europe. With over $1 billion in revenue on a trailing 12-month basis, Lightspeed is rapidly building its credibility. Its focus on innovation and product expansion should help it continue this upward trajectory, especially as it targets high-volume SMBs (small- and medium-sized businesses).

As well, Lightspeed stock has been on a bit of a rollercoaster, reflecting the broader market’s volatility in the tech sector. However, it has an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) forecast for Fiscal 2025 raised to at least $50 million, showing a steady path toward a sustainable, positive cash flow. While Lightspeed shares have underperformed the broader market this year, its current undervaluation offers a buying opportunity for investors who believe in its long-term growth potential.

Brookfield

Moving to Brookfield stock, this investment giant is a completely different but equally compelling choice. Brookfield has a massive portfolio in renewable power, infrastructure, real estate, and alternative investments, positioning it as a solid choice for a diversified portfolio. Brookfield’s strong market cap of nearly $120 billion and a conservative balance sheet make it a steady investment.

Unlike Lightspeed stock, Brookfield is no stranger to consistent performance. For over three decades, it has delivered annualized returns of more than 15% to its shareholders. This is thanks to its focus on building long-term wealth, underpinned by stable revenue streams from sectors like renewable energy and real estate. Brookfield’s diversified asset base and cash flow stability provide a nice balance to the tech-focused growth potential of Lightspeed.

Another advantage of Brookfield is its dividend, with a forward yield of around 0.54%. Though modest, this dividend shows Brookfield’s dedication to rewarding its investors alongside a solid share performance. Additionally, Brookfield’s recent insider buying signals confidence in its future outlook, which is always reassuring for investors.

Bottom line

In short, Lightspeed stock offers growth potential, especially for tech enthusiasts, while Brookfield provides stability and reliable cash flow. A mix of the two provides both growth and security. A great combination if you’re putting $1,000 to work. So, if you’re ready to dip into the stock market, consider a blend of Lightspeed and Brookfield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Still Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks may be soaring higher and higher, but don't let that keep you from investing – especially with…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income doesn't have to be risky, and there's one ETF that could create substantial income over time.

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

This 7.8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This monthly dividend stock is an ideal option, with a strong base, growing operations, and a strong future outlook.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Tech Stocks

Trump Trade: Canadian Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With Trump returning to the presidency, there are some sectors that could boom in Canada, and others to watch. But…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Insurance Showdown: Better Buy, Great-West Life or Manulife Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GWO stock and MFC stock are two of the top names in insurance, but which holds the better outlook?

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Better Long-Term Buy: Dollarama Stock or Canadian Tire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these Canadian stocks have proven to be solid long-term buys, but which is better for the average investor?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a TFSA, then you have the key to creating ultimate passive income. All you need is a…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Is It Heading for a 52-Week High?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock has been edging higher, especially after another record-setting earnings report. So are 52-week highs in sight?

Read more »