Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Canadians Should Watch in November

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks Canadians Should Watch in November

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Markets are trading near record highs, but dividend investors can still find TSX stocks trading at reasonable prices for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends and total returns.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) trades near $70 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up about 30% in the past six months and more gains could be on the way.

TC Energy reached mechanical completion on its 670 km Coastal GasLink pipeline late last year. The project will carry natural gas to a new liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia. Commercial operation is expected to begin in 2025. The Southeast Gateway project in Mexico is also near completion and is expected to go into commercial operation next year. These assets will boost revenue and cash flow for TC Energy to help fund additional capital projects that are scheduled to be $6 billion to $7 billion per year over the medium term.

TC Energy has done a good job of monetizing non-core assets over the past two years to reduce debt taken on to get Coastal GasLink finished. The company also successfully completed the spinoff of its oil pipeline business in 2024.

TC Energy’s vast natural gas transmission and storage network in Canada, the United States, and Mexico includes more than 93,000 km of pipelines and 650 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. Natural gas demand is expected to rise as gas-fired power generation is built to supply electricity to artificial intellience data centres.

TC Energy raised its dividend in each of the past 24 years. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) recently raised its dividend for the 51st consecutive year. That’s one of the best track records on the TSX. The 4.2% increase is in line with the target of providing investors with a dividend hike of 4% to 6% annually through at least 2029.

Fortis owns utility assets across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The businesses include power generation, electricity transmission, and natural gas distribution operations. Revenue is largely rate-regulated, which means cash flow tends to be predictable and reliable. This helps Fortis plan its growth program, which currently sits at $26 billion. As the new assets go into service, Fortis expects the rate base to jump from $38.8 billion to $53 billion over five years. The added cash flow should support the planned dividend growth.

Fortis has other projects under consideration that could get added to the capital program as interest rates decline, lowering borrowing costs. The stock is up about 10% in the past six months to $61.50 at the time of writing. This is still below the $65 the stock hit in 2022.

The bottom line on top TSX dividend stocks

TC Energy and Fortis pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian flag
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high yield doesn't necessarily mean a stock is great, but in the case of these three, that's the truth.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its 4.4% dividend yield, Magna’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects make its stock really attractive for long-term investors.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Alert: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Puja Tayal

Are you looking for high yields of 5-7%? You could consider buying these relatively low-risk Canadian dividend stocks at their…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

These high-yield dividend stocks are trading at a discount due to short-term challenges. However, long-term growth potential is strong.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Saputo Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key fundamental factors that could influence Saputo stock’s price movement in the next three years.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA is always watching, but especially these major red flags. Here's an easy way to avoid them.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rates declining and Fortis's dividend expected to grow at least 4% annually through 2029, is it worth buying…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »