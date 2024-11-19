Is Magna International Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

Besides its 4.4% dividend yield, Magna’s solid fundamentals and long-term growth prospects make its stock really attractive for long-term investors.

One of the largest global automotive suppliers, Magna International (TSX:MG), has disappointed investors in 2024 so far. Despite a booming TSX Composite benchmark, which has gained more than 19% year to date, Magna stock has fallen 22%, leaving some investors scratching their heads. After these losses, MG stock now trades at $61.30 per share with a market cap of $17.6 billion. On the positive side, the recent weakness in the stock has raised its annualized dividend yield to 4.4%.

But does Magna stock’s higher yield really signal a buying opportunity or a red flag? To find the answer to this question, in this article, let’s take a deeper dive into the company’s financials, growth prospects, and dividend stability, which could help you decide if it’s a good buy for your portfolio.

Analyzing Magna’s recent financial growth trends

As rapidly rising interest rates in the post-pandemic era affected consumer spending and auto production, Magna started facing challenges.

In the most recent quarter, which ended in September 2024, the Canadian auto parts giant reported a 3.8% YoY (year-over-year) drop in its total revenue to US$10.3 billion due mainly to a 4% decline in global light vehicle production. Notably, regional production challenges, including the 6% YoY drop in North America and China vehicle production, played a key role in this contraction.

Other negative factors, including higher income tax rates, reduced equity income, and lower sales, also pressured Magna’s profits, driving its adjusted quarterly earnings down by 12.3% YoY to US$1.28 per share. These are the key factors that have been hurting investors’ sentiments, leading to a selloff in MG stock of late.

But here’s what boosts Magna’s long-term growth outlook

Despite the near-term challenges, Magna has several factors working in its favour that could drive strong financial growth in the long run. The company is actively striving to benefit from the automotive industry’s gradual transition toward electrification and autonomous driving technologies. Magna’s continued investment in its electrification and active safety businesses reflects its strategic shift to align with the evolving needs of large automakers across the globe. These segments are likely to play an important role in shaping the future of mobility, giving companies like Magna a competitive edge as the industry shifts its focus toward electric and self-driving vehicles.

In addition, Magna’s efforts to improve operational efficiencies are showing promising results. In the September quarter, the company posted productivity and efficiency improvements, especially at its underperforming facilities. Despite higher costs, these optimizations and higher customer pricing are helping the Canadian mobility technology firm offset some of the pressures from declining sales.

Is Magna stock a buy for its 4.4% dividend yield?

Magna recently announced its plan to buy back up to 10% of its public float through a normal course issuer bid, reflecting its management’s confidence in the company’s financial health and future prospects.

While you may find many other fundamentally strong Canadian stocks with higher dividend yields, Magna’s robust cash flow generation and strong long-term growth prospects make its 4.4% dividend yield worth considering right now.