Member Login
Home » Investing » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 19

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 19

Rebounding commodity prices could lift the TSX index at the open today as investors watch the latest domestic consumer inflation report.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new week on a positive note as a strong intraday recovery in crude oil and metals prices led to a strong rally in commodity-linked stocks. The S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced by 86 points, or 0.3%, on Monday to settle at 24,977.

While profit booking in many key sectors, including healthcare and technology, pressured the TSX benchmark, solid gains in mining and energy stocks helped offset the decline — keeping the broader index in positive territory.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Orla Mining (TSX:OLA) soared by around 8% to $5.99 per share, extending its year-to-date gains to 38.7%. This rally in OLA stock came after the Vancouver-based gold miner announced intentions to acquire Newmont’s Musselwhite Gold Mine in Ontario in a deal worth US$810 million.

Orla expects this move to more than double its annual gold production to over 300,000 ounces, with plans to increase to 500,000 ounces by 2027. The underground Musselwhite mine, with 1.5 million ounces of gold reserves and exploration potential, could generate US$150 million in average annual free cash flow over the next six years, the company told investors. Despite the recent rally, though, OLA stock has lost over 10% of its value so far in November.

Energy Fuels, Denison Mines, OceanaGold, and IAMGOLD were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each climbing by at least 6.8%.

On the flip side, Mattr, Boralex, Shopify, and Brookfield Business Partners slipped by at least 2.5% each, positioning them as the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial, and Great-West Lifeco stood out as the most active stocks.

TSX today

Most metals and West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices continued to extend their gains in early trading on Tuesday, which could lift the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases from the United States are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest domestic consumer inflation report this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed holding company George Weston will announce its third-quarter financial results today. Street analysts expect it to post earnings of $3.57 per share for the September quarter with revenue of $18.9 billion.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s consumer inflation report and the U.S. manufacturing and existing home sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar this…

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Stock Market

Is Aritzia Stock Poised to Become the Next Lululemon?

| Aditya Raghunath

Lululemon and Aritzia are two retail companies that remain popular among shoppers in 2024. Are the two stocks a good…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Stock Market

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on The TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The heavy trading volume of three TSX stocks indicate they are popular with Canadian investors.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stock Market

My 2 Favourite Stocks to Buy Now With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why reasonably priced companies such as Nu Holdings and Propel are top investments for Canadians in November 2024.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 15

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading at its record highs, the TSX Composite remains on track to end the second consecutive week in green…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation data and Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remarks about the economy will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The over 20% rally in Shopify stock after its upbeat earnings helped the TSX cross the 25,000 level for the…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stock Market

Chewy vs. Pet Valu: Which Growth Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Chewy and Pet Valu are two beaten-down pet stocks that trade at a reasonable valuation in November 2024.

Read more »