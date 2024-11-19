Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock, Even at Today’s Prices

Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock, Even at Today’s Prices

Despite trading at a relatively frothy multiple, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock still looks like a buy right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has proven its reputation as one of the most successful and consistent Canadian growth stocks on the market. The company’s unique strategy of acquiring and managing small, niche software companies has provided excellent growth and profitability over the years.

However, it’s also true that this very long and consistent growth trajectory has led Constellation’s stock price to soar and its valuation to remain high over time. I think this surge is warranted, but there are many who question whether the stock is still worth buying at current levels, or if the valuation is simply too rich.

Let’s dive into why I think this is a stock that’s still worth buying, even at close to 33 times forward earnings.

Proven track record of growth

Many early-stage companies provide investors with the potential for sky-high growth rates and relatively long growth runways. These companies can trade at astronomical multiples for a while, until an overall picture of where long-term earnings will stabilize at materializes.

However, for a company like Constellation Software, which has been in the software sector for roughly two decades, this company is what I would consider to be a known quantity. Investors know what they’re getting when they put their capital to work in this software conglomerate.

The software firm’s ability to consolidate a fragmented software sector has led to tremendous growth, as Constellation’s management team continues to turn singles into home runs. By improving the return on invested capital of its acquired companies, Constellation can effectively create more value the more deals it does.

Constellation’s knowledge of the software landscape and the M&A game is its key competitive advantage. And with thousands of similar companies out there to acquire (and a rock-solid balance sheet that allows for more deals to take place over time), I remain bullish on the company’s growth trajectory over the next two decades as well.

High-margin, recurring revenue is the key

In addition to improving the underlying fundamentals of the companies it acquires, Constellation is focused on targeting various companies in niche industries without significant competition that utilize high-margin, recurring revenue models. In doing this, the company is able to retain its relatively high multiple, as investors continue to factor in growth acceleration into their models for this stock. Over the long term, investors who have priced in higher growth rates have been correct, and many investors simply aren’t willing to bet against this name.

That certainly makes sense to me, given the nature of Constellation’s overall business model. As the company’s acquisitions continue to outperform and spit off increasing cash flow, the company’s war chest to do additional deals grows. This allows Constellation to fuel its own acquisition growth, funding its deals from its own balance sheet without overburdening itself with debt.

That’s a virtuous cycle I think long-term investors can benefit from, by being a part of this growth. At current levels, Constellation Software stock still looks like a buy to me.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid revenue growth, improving profitability, and its focus on AI-powered supply chain solutions make Kinaxis stock really attractive to buy…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bit of cash you're looking to set aside, these are the easiest tech stocks for some…

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock certainly looks like a buy for long-term growth investors looking for a top TSX stock.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

2 Compelling Reasons to Snap Up Constellation Software Stock Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a top-tier growth stock to own for the long-term right now.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Still Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks may be soaring higher and higher, but don't let that keep you from investing – especially with…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

Where Will TMX Group Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

TMX Group (TSX:X) has an extremely good competitive position.

Read more »

crypto blockchain
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Galaxy Digital or Hut 8 Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cryptocurrency stocks are roaring, but these two could be your best bets right now.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Apple Stock and Picking up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires tend to know a bit about making money, so if they're selling Apple stock and picking up this other…

Read more »