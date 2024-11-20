Member Login
Home » Investing » Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-term Investors Should Buy Right Now

Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-term Investors Should Buy Right Now

These three cheap stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Despite the volatility, the Canadian equity markets are upbeat this year, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 19.3%. Easing inflation, falling interest rates, and the post-election rally have boosted the Canadian equity market. However, the following three Canadian stocks have failed to participate in this uptrend and are trading at attractive valuations, making them enticing buys.

Lightspeed Commerce

Supported by its solid second-quarter earnings and improvement in broader equity markets, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) has witnessed healthy buying over the last few months, with its stock price rising 47.2% compared to its September lows. Despite the surge, it trades at around an 85% discount compared to its 2021 highs. Also, its valuation looks reasonable, with its price-to-book and NTM (next 12 months) price-to-sales multiples at 1.1 and 2.1, respectively.

Meanwhile, the growing adoption of the omnichannel selling model has created long-term growth potential for Lightspeed. The company is also developing and launching new innovative products, which could continue to expand its customer base and average revenue per customer. Also, its unified POS and Payments offering has led to increased adoption of the Payments platform, thus driving its GPV (gross payments volume). Along with these growth initiatives, the company has adopted cost-reduction initiatives, which could improve its profitability. So, I expect the uptrend in Lightspeed’s financials and stock price to continue, thus making it an excellent buy.

Telus

Second on my list would be Telus (TSX:T), which has lost around 38% of its stock value compared to its 2022 highs. Higher interest rates and unfavourable policy changes have led to a sell-off in the telecom sector, including Telus. Meanwhile, Telus continues to expand its customer base by adding 347,000 customers in the recently reported third-quarter earnings. The company’s expanding 5G and PureFibre network coverage and strong demand led to the addition of new customers. 

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) grew 1.9% and 5.6%, respectively. It also generated free cash flow of  $561 million during the quarter, representing a 58% increase from the previous year. Higher EBITDA and a decline in capital expenditure boosted its free cash flows.

Moreover, the demand for telecommunication services is rising in this digitally connected world, thus expanding Telus’s addressable market. Given its expanding 5G and broadband infrastructure, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for telecommunication services. Further, the company’s growth segments, TELUS Health, and TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, continue to grow at a healthier rate, thus supporting its financial growth in the coming quarters.

Notably, Telus has been rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Since 2004, it has paid $21 billion in dividends and repurchased shares worth $5 billion. With a quarterly dividend of $0.4023/share, the company currently offers an attractive yield of 7.4%. Considering all these factors, I believe Telus would be an excellent buy for long-term investors despite the near-term volatility.

Cargojet

Third on my list would be Cargojet (TSX:CJT), which has underperformed the broader equity markets this year with returns of 7.3%. Its valuation looks attractive, with its NTM price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples at 1.9 and 20.7, respectively. Meanwhile, the company reported an impressive third-quarter performance, with its revenue growing by 14.8%. The growth in e-commerce and B2B volumes, price increases for contractual customers, additional aircraft deployment, and the starting of scheduled charter services between China and Canada boosted its topline.

Driven by its topline growth, the air cargo services provider’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.4%. It also generated $96.2 million of cash from its operating activities. Supported by its healthy cash flows, the company has repaid $106.9 million in debt in the first three quarters, thus lowering its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 2.2 compared to 2.6 at the beginning of this year. Moreover, I expect the uptrend in the its financials to continue amid improving market conditions due to easing inflation and falling interest rates. Also, the expanding e-commerce market offers promising long-term growth potential for the company, thus making it an ideal buy for long-term investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Today and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

$15,000 Windfall? This Dividend Stock Is the Perfect Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you get a windfall, after debt investing should be your next top option to create even more passive income!

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock is primed for capital gains and strong total returns in 2025, driven by strategic buybacks and…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have consistently paid dividends, generating a worry-free passive income for investors.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Investing

Here Are My Top 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks both trade cheaply and have years of growth potential, making them two of the best…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks may not be the top in the last month, but in the last few years, they…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas stocks like Peyto Exploration and Development are yielding above 7% today and look undervalued as natural gas strengthens.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,791.70 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock doesn't have to be risky, or without growth. And in the case of this one, the growth…

Read more »