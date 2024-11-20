Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) stock: A century of dividends, 30 years of growth, and a 2.3% yield that could evolve into an income powerhouse for patient investors.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Let’s face it—2.3% doesn’t scream “must-buy” when scanning for top dividend stocks. However, this unassuming yield could grow into a powerhouse of passive income over time, all while riding the wave of one of Canada’s top-performing energy stocks. That’s the potential case with Imperial Oil Limited (TSX:IMO) stock.

Imperial Oil isn’t just another oil stock; it’s a wealth-building machine with over a century of uninterrupted dividends, 30 years of consecutive payout hikes, and a track record of turbocharged returns that have outperformed many industry peers. For investors with patience and a long-term mindset, Imperial Oil offers a story worth exploring.

Let’s break down why this stock might deserve a spot in your dividend portfolio.

A century of dividend stability

Imperial Oil stock has a dividend track record that most companies can only dream of. For over 100 years, the company has paid uninterrupted dividends—a rarity in any sector, let alone the volatile energy industry. Even better, it has increased its annual dividend for 30 consecutive years now.

Recently, Imperial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share. This translates to a yield of about 2.3% annually. While that may seem uninspiring at first glance, let’s unpack why it’s not the whole story.

IMO stock: The dividend-growth engine

Imperial Oil has been a poster child for dividend growth in the Canadian energy sector. Consider this: in 2019, the company’s quarterly dividend was a mere $0.22 per share. Fast forward to 2024, and it’s now $0.60—a staggering 172.7% increase over five years.

What does this mean for early investors? Those who bought Imperial shares at around $34 in 2019 are now enjoying a 7.1% annual yield on their original cost. Total returns have been substantial thanks to dividend hikes, share repurchases, and stock price appreciation.

IMO Chart

IMO data by YCharts

Imperial Oil increased its quarterly dividend by 172.7% during the past five years, reduced its outstanding share count by 29% through ongoing stock repurchases, and its stock generated a 269.9% total return to investors.

Even better, analysts expect Imperial to grow its dividend at a compound annual rate of 14.1% over the next two years. If this holds true, the quarterly payout could rise to $0.7811 by 2026, pushing the yield closer to 3%. Stick with the stock longer, and a 5% yield on cost may be within reach over the next decade.

What’s driving Imperial Oil’s success?

As an integrated oil producer, Imperial benefits from operations across the energy value chain, from upstream oil production to refining and marketing. This diversification provides some insulation against oil price volatility.

Further, the company’s production is booming, with third-quarter output reaching 447,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day—its highest in over 30 years. It also boasts a 90% refinery capacity utilization rate, ensuring steady cash flow even during market downturns.

Risks to consider

No stock is without risks, and Imperial Oil is no exception. Recent insider selling since July raises eyebrows, potentially signalling concerns about elevated oil prices or a stretched stock valuation. A historical price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) multiple of 15.9 could have strayed too far from an industry average of 5.7.

Moreover, oil prices are notoriously volatile. A sharp downturn could weigh on Imperial’s profitability, and while its dividend appears safe for now, future growth rates might decelerate if oil markets cool.

Can you buy IMO stock for the dividend?

Imperial Oil’s 2.3% yield may not excite short-term income seekers, but for long-term investors, the growth potential is undeniable. As history shows, patient shareholders have been richly rewarded through dividend hikes and capital appreciation.

The energy stock’s low earnings payout ratio of 25% reflects its commitment to maintaining a sustainable dividend through oil price cycles. This conservative approach allows the company to continue rewarding investors even when crude prices stumble.

In essence, Imperial is not just a dividend stock—it’s a total return powerhouse. If you’re a long-term-oriented investor looking for a reliable cornerstone for your portfolio with the potential for significant income growth, Imperial Oil stock deserves a closer look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stock Market

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $120

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three undervalued TSX stocks that are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders over the next 12 months.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

Have $500? 3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-term Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three cheap stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Today and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

$15,000 Windfall? This Dividend Stock Is the Perfect Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you get a windfall, after debt investing should be your next top option to create even more passive income!

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) stock is primed for capital gains and strong total returns in 2025, driven by strategic buybacks and…

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have consistently paid dividends, generating a worry-free passive income for investors.

Read more »

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Investing

Here Are My Top 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks both trade cheaply and have years of growth potential, making them two of the best…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks may not be the top in the last month, but in the last few years, they…

Read more »