Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

High yields are great and all, but only if returns come with them. And while two of these might, another certainly has a lot to prove.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
path road success business

Image source: Getty Images

High-yield investments often get a bad rap because of elevated payouts that are sometimes viewed as a sign of desperation, masking underlying issues. However, high-yield options can be remarkably resilient and strategic additions to a portfolio when chosen wisely. Yields are essentially a reward for investor patience and risk. Dividend stocks with strong cash flows and sustainable business models can keep those juicy payouts flowing.

BCE

Take BCE (TSX:BCE), for example. Yes, the dividend stock has dipped about 30% from its 52-week highs. Yet its forward dividend yield now hovers around a whopping 10.7%. Why does BCE still stand tall? Its operating cash flow of $7.48 billion ensures it can keep paying out dividends while handling its hefty $40 billion debt.

Even though quarterly revenues slipped by 1.8% year over year, BCE’s scale and diversified telecom operations mean it’s still a cornerstone of Canadian infrastructure. This company isn’t just surviving. It’s investing in future growth, including 5G and rural broadband expansions, to maintain its competitive edge.

NorthWest

Now consider NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), a high-yield darling in the healthcare sector. Its 7.23% dividend yield isn’t just a flashy number. It’s backed by a portfolio with a 96% occupancy rate and leases averaging 13.5 years. These long-term contracts are gold in the real estate world, especially since 83% of them include rent indexation to guard against inflation.

Sure, the real estate investment trust (REIT) faced pressure in 2023, with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit dropping due to higher interest costs. Yet a 5.1% rise in same-property net operating income (NOI) shows that its assets are still performing robustly. For income investors, NWH.UN offers both stability and growth potential.

Algonquin

In contrast, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) exemplifies why not all high-yield stocks are worth chasing. At a glance, its 5.41% dividend yield seems appealing, but a deeper dive reveals troubling signs. The dividend stock faced declining revenue growth and significant challenges in managing its $7.48 billion debt, leading to a sharp dividend cut earlier this year.

While its balance sheet shows some promise of stabilization, its high payout ratio of over 70% signals ongoing fragility. AQN’s management needs to refocus on strengthening the core business, but for now, it’s a risk many income-seeking investors might prefer to sidestep.

Bottom line

High-yield investing, as a strategy, is about more than just chasing big numbers. It requires digging into the fundamentals. Understanding how a company generates its cash flow, how it allocates that cash, and whether it’s positioned for future success. BCE’s dividend payout ratio may look alarming on paper, but its cash generation and market positioning allow it to defy the skeptics. Similarly, while NWH.UN has seen its net asset value decline, its robust leasing strategy, and inflation-linked rents act as a solid defence against market volatility.

On the flip side, avoiding pitfalls like AQN is equally important. Not every high-yield stock deserves a spot in your portfolio, especially when its financial health is shaky. With a discerning eye and a focus on sustainability, high-yield investing can be more than just a strategy. It can be a winning formula for long-term success.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high dividend yield isn't everything. But when it pays out each month and offers this stability, it's worth considering!

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

GST/HST “Vacation”: Everything Canadians Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The GST/HST "vacation" is a little treat for the holidays, along with a $250 payment. What should you do with…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Can CNR stock continue its long-term outperformance into 2025 and beyond? Let's explore whether now is a good time to…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend stocks both offer attractive yields and trade off their highs, making them two of the best to…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At age 35, it might not seem like you need to be thinking about your future cash flow. But ideally,…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2024

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how I would prioritize a $7,000 TFSA contribution for growth and income.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pensioners: Watch for These Important Updates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CPP is an excellent tool for retirees, but be sure to stay on top of important updates like these.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX dividend stocks are likely to help TFSA investors earn steady and growing passive income for decades.

Read more »