2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

High yields are great and all, but only if returns come with them. And while two of these might, another certainly has a lot to prove.

High-yield investments often get a bad rap because of elevated payouts that are sometimes viewed as a sign of desperation, masking underlying issues. However, high-yield options can be remarkably resilient and strategic additions to a portfolio when chosen wisely. Yields are essentially a reward for investor patience and risk. Dividend stocks with strong cash flows and sustainable business models can keep those juicy payouts flowing.

BCE

Take BCE (TSX:BCE), for example. Yes, the dividend stock has dipped about 30% from its 52-week highs. Yet its forward dividend yield now hovers around a whopping 10.7%. Why does BCE still stand tall? Its operating cash flow of $7.48 billion ensures it can keep paying out dividends while handling its hefty $40 billion debt.

Even though quarterly revenues slipped by 1.8% year over year, BCE’s scale and diversified telecom operations mean it’s still a cornerstone of Canadian infrastructure. This company isn’t just surviving. It’s investing in future growth, including 5G and rural broadband expansions, to maintain its competitive edge.

NorthWest

Now consider NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), a high-yield darling in the healthcare sector. Its 7.23% dividend yield isn’t just a flashy number. It’s backed by a portfolio with a 96% occupancy rate and leases averaging 13.5 years. These long-term contracts are gold in the real estate world, especially since 83% of them include rent indexation to guard against inflation.

Sure, the real estate investment trust (REIT) faced pressure in 2023, with adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit dropping due to higher interest costs. Yet a 5.1% rise in same-property net operating income (NOI) shows that its assets are still performing robustly. For income investors, NWH.UN offers both stability and growth potential.

Algonquin

In contrast, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) exemplifies why not all high-yield stocks are worth chasing. At a glance, its 5.41% dividend yield seems appealing, but a deeper dive reveals troubling signs. The dividend stock faced declining revenue growth and significant challenges in managing its $7.48 billion debt, leading to a sharp dividend cut earlier this year.

While its balance sheet shows some promise of stabilization, its high payout ratio of over 70% signals ongoing fragility. AQN’s management needs to refocus on strengthening the core business, but for now, it’s a risk many income-seeking investors might prefer to sidestep.

Bottom line

High-yield investing, as a strategy, is about more than just chasing big numbers. It requires digging into the fundamentals. Understanding how a company generates its cash flow, how it allocates that cash, and whether it’s positioned for future success. BCE’s dividend payout ratio may look alarming on paper, but its cash generation and market positioning allow it to defy the skeptics. Similarly, while NWH.UN has seen its net asset value decline, its robust leasing strategy, and inflation-linked rents act as a solid defence against market volatility.

On the flip side, avoiding pitfalls like AQN is equally important. Not every high-yield stock deserves a spot in your portfolio, especially when its financial health is shaky. With a discerning eye and a focus on sustainability, high-yield investing can be more than just a strategy. It can be a winning formula for long-term success.