Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The TFSA Blueprint to Generate $3,695.48 in Yearly Passive Income

The TFSA Blueprint to Generate $3,695.48 in Yearly Passive Income

The blueprint to generate yearly passive income in a TFSA is to maximize the contribution limits.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

November excites Canadian savers, especially Tax-Savings Savings Account (TFSA) users. It’s the time of the year when the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announces the TFSA limit for the incoming year. The announced limit for 2025 is $7,000.

While the contribution limit is the same as in 2024, it’s a game-changer nevertheless. The available contribution room for anyone eligible to open a TFSA since 2009 has bumped to $102,000. TFSA investors know that the power of compounding works best in the registered investment account because of the tax-free money growth feature.

Any interest, dividends or capital gains from eligible investment instruments, including stocks, grow tax-free. Hence, your TFSA balance grows faster if you reinvest in the dividends. Generating yearly passive income is problem-free as long as users do not over-contribute.  

Potential earnings

Assuming your available contribution room is the maximum or $102,000, combining two low-volatile dividend stocks in a TFSA will produce $3,695.48 in yearly passive income. See the table below:

CompanyRecent PriceNo. of SharesDiv / Share*Total Payout*Frequency**
National Bank$133.67381.5$4.40$1,678.76Quarterly
Fortis$62.21819.8$2.46$2,016.72Quarterly
*The dividend/share and total payout are annual; **Divide the total payout by four to get the quarterly dividend.

The example applies only to a $102,000 TFSA contribution room invested equally ($51,000 each) between National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS). The bank stock pays a 3.29% dividend, while the utility stock yields 3.95%. Both companies pay quarterly dividends.

If you invest the max contribution limit of $7,000 ($3,500 each) in both dividend stocks, the annual passive income is 253.40. The earnings in either scenario are tax-free.

Stronger competitor

National Bank of Canada is the smallest among the country’s Big Five banks, with a market cap of $45.5 billion. As of this writing, current investors are up 36.17% year to date. On June 11, 2024, NA announced a proposal to acquire Canadian Western Bank.

The Competition Bureau gave the green light for the transaction to proceed. NA now awaits approval from the Minister of Finance under the Bank Act. The Department of Finance launched a public consultation on November 13, 2024, to gather feedback from various stakeholders and organizations.

NA believes the combination will create a stronger competitor and more choice for Canadians.

Kingly status

Fortis is a logical holding in a TFSA for its lofty market position. FTS is TSX’s second Dividend King. The $30.9 billion electric and gas utility company has increased dividends for 51 consecutive years. Its low-risk profile stems from regulated utility assets (99%). The operations are in Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Besides wearing a crown, Fortis announced a dividend growth guidance of 4-6% through 2029. Management expects the $26 billion five-year capital plan to raise its mid-year rate base by 6.5% (compound annual growth rate) and earnings per share (EPS) by 5.5% annually over five years.

Fortis’s utility services demand is unchanging and resilient through economic uncertainties. Both factors are built-in advantages.

More TFSA benefits

TFSA benefits don’t stop at tax exemptions on money growth and earnings. Withdrawals are tax-free, too, and there is no lifetime limit.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three high-yield dividend stocks still have some work to do, but each are in steady areas that are only…

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Here are 2 TFSA-worthy Canadian stocks. Which one is a good buy for your TFSA today?

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This REIT may offer monthly dividends, but don't forget about the potential returns in the growth industry its involved with.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn up to $6,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high return doesn't mean you have to make a high investment -- or a risky one -- especially with…

Read more »

path road success business
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

High yields are great and all, but only if returns come with them. And while two of these might, another…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A high dividend yield isn't everything. But when it pays out each month and offers this stability, it's worth considering!

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

GST/HST “Vacation”: Everything Canadians Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The GST/HST "vacation" is a little treat for the holidays, along with a $250 payment. What should you do with…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Can CNR stock continue its long-term outperformance into 2025 and beyond? Let's explore whether now is a good time to…

Read more »