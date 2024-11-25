Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for a Decade

These TSX stocks still offer attractive dividend yields.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

Retirees and other dividend investors seeking passive income and decent total returns are wondering which TSX dividend stocks might still be priced at reasonable levels and are good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is up 24% this year to almost $79 per share, but the stock is still well below the $93 it reached in early 2022 before bank stocks went into an extended decline.

The pullback that occurred in 2022 and through most of 2023 came as a result of surging interest rates in Canada and the United States. Investors worried that the central banks would drive the economy into a recession as they battled to get inflation under control. Normally, higher interest rates are good for banks due to the extra net interest margins the banks can generate. However, the steep jump in rates that occurred over such a short period of time drove up provisions for credit losses (PCL) at Bank of Nova Scotia and its peers as borrowers with too much debt ran into trouble.

That story isn’t over, but reductions in interest rates by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve in recent months will ease pressure on struggling businesses and households with variable-rate loans. Rates for fixed-rate mortgages are also down from their highest levels.

As long as the economy holds up and unemployment remains stable, PCL should trend lower at the banks in the coming quarters. There is a risk, however, that inflation could creep up again in 2025 in the United States, forcing the central bank to put rate cuts on hold. Bond yields are already moving higher on the anticipation that this could occur. That could put a floor under rates for fixed-rate loans.

Canadian banks and other lenders have roughly 1.2 million mortgages coming due in 2025, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Most of these loans carry interest rates that are significantly lower than the rates currently available in the market. If unemployment moves higher and interest rates remain elevated, there could be some pain on the way for the banks.

Despite the potential near-term headwinds, investors should still be comfortable owning Bank of Nova Scotia over the long haul. At the time of writing, the stock provides a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is up 25% in 2024 and recently hit a multi-year high. Despite the big rally, the stock still provides a 6% dividend yield for investors who buy at the current level.

Enbridge is a major player in the North American energy infrastructure sector. The company moves roughly 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States. It also transports about 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses. The oil and natural gas pipeline systems remain strategically important, and Enbridge has also diversified its asset portfolio in recent years to take advantage of emerging opportunities. The company invested in export facilities, renewable energy, and additional natural gas utilities.

Looking ahead, the $24 billion capital program should drive revenue and cash flow growth to support ongoing dividend increases. Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 29 years.

The bottom line on high-yield dividend stocks

Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Invest $23,253 in This Stock for $110 in Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investors don’t need substantial capital to earn monthly passive income streams from an established dividend grower.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Mid-Cap Canadian Stocks That Offer Reliable Dividends

| Adam Othman

While blue-chip, large-cap stocks are the preferred choice for most conservative dividend investors, there are some solid picks in the…

Read more »

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Dividend Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy for Its 3.6% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has dropped 20% in the last year, yet now the company looks incredibly valuable, especially with a 3.6%…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,905.79 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Put together a TFSA and this TSX stock, and you could create massive passive income from returns and dividends.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Is RioCan REIT stock a buy for its 5.9% yield?

| Andrew Button

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI.UN) has had a rough go of it, but may be poised for a recovery.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Red Flags for High TFSA Balances: Mistakes to Avoid

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The CRA will not interfere as long as long as TFSA users avoid three costly mistakes.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With Just $28,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can turn their TFSAs into a cash-generating machine with money equivalent to four years’ contribution limits.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at 45 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is a strong tool for investors, but only if you invest in top stocks like this ETF for…

Read more »