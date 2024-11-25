Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Reasons to Buy Gildan Activewear Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

2 Reasons to Buy Gildan Activewear Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Here are two main reasons why Gildan Activewear stock could be a great buy now, especially for long-term investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
people relax on mountain ledge

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market is continuing to rally this year as easing monetary policy amid declining inflation continues to boost investors’ sentiments. One of the top performers of 2024 on the TSX is Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL). The shares of this Montréal-headquartered apparel manufacturer have jumped by 59% so far this year to trade at $69.63 per share, increasing its market cap to $10.8 billion. And the momentum in GIL stock shows no sign of slowing.

In this article, I’ll break down two fundamental reasons why Gildan Activewear stock could be a smart buy right now.

Gildan’s record-breaking financial performance

When it comes to numbers, Gildan is putting up nothing short of impressive financial results. In the third quarter of 2024, the clothing company smashed records with US$891 million in sales, reflecting a 2.4% YoY (year-over-year) increase even as the consumer spending environment remains uncertain.

What’s even more remarkable is how Gildan has managed to grow its profitability alongside its revenue. In the latest quarter, its gross profit margin jumped to 31.2%, a sharp increase from 27.5% a year ago. This improvement was largely due to lower raw material costs and better manufacturing efficiencies. It shows how Gildan is trying to master the art of keeping expenses low while growing its top line. Clearly, this kind of financial performance boosts investors’ confidence because it shows the company isn’t just growing but doing so profitably.

But it doesn’t stop there. The company’s adjusted quarterly earnings also climbed by 14.9% YoY to US$0.85 per share. Similarly, it raked in $149 million in free cash flow during the quarter. And Gildan isn’t letting this money just sit idle as it continues to use this cash to reward shareholders through a combination of dividends and aggressive stock buybacks. For the fourth quarter, it declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share, payable in mid-December 2024.

Gildan’s financial outlook looks brighter than ever

If you’re wondering whether Gildan can keep up its momentum, its updated guidance for 2024 should put your mind at ease. Despite an uncertain global economic environment, the company now expects revenue to grow in the low-single digits for the year, and that’s even after factoring in the end of a sock-licensing agreement with Under Armour. Without that headwind, its growth would have been even more impressive in the mid-single-digit range.

And it’s not just revenue. Gildan is projecting its full-year 2024 adjusted operating margins to climb above 21%, while adjusted earnings per share are projected to increase between 15.5% and 17.5% YoY.

Another key factor that makes Gildan stock so attractive right now is its relentless focus on the future. The company isn’t just relying on past successes, but it’s actively investing in new ideas and rolling out new products to keep its edge in the market. For example, Gildan’s soft cotton technology is emerging as a game-changer in the apparel industry. More importantly, this innovative product line has been well-received by consumers.

Foolish takeaway

When you take a closer look at Gildan Activewear, it’s clear why this top TSX stock has been such a strong performer in 2024. From record-breaking financial performance to a solid pipeline of innovative products, Gildan stock has all the right ingredients for long-term growth, making it really attractive to buy now and hold for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gildan Activewear. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at 45 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is a strong tool for investors, but only if you invest in top stocks like this ETF for…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: Dividends vs. Growth (Or How About Both?)

| Adam Othman

Building a healthy mix of income and growth potential in your retirement portfolio is essential. Even if you can't access…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

This 5.44% Dividend Stock Pays You Cash Every Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Here's a high-yield REIT is ideal for portfolio diversification, not to mention the monthly cash flow streams for income-focused investors.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Both of these ETFs boast double-digit yields and pay on a monthly basis.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Invest Your TFSA Limit in 2025

| Andrew Walker

TFSA income investors still have good options heading into 2025.

Read more »

data center server racks glow with light
Dividend Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is seeing increased buying by billionaires, while NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is seeing increased selling.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

2 Must-Watch Dividend Stocks for December

| Joey Frenette

Consider Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) and another intriguing dividend stock to buy on weakness for December.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

This 7.7 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This TSX income stock has been paying above-average yields for decades now.

Read more »