Home » Investing » 3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

The TFSA is a strong way to reach that millionaire status, but only if you make sure to follow the rules and abide by some super secrets!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
The TFSA, or Tax-Free Savings Account, has become a golden ticket for many Canadians aiming to achieve millionaire status without worrying about capital gains taxes. But what are the secrets behind those who hit the elusive seven-figure mark? Here are three key strategies that TFSA millionaires swear by, including why dividend investing is a powerful approach. Plus, we’ll look at how Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) fits beautifully into the picture.

Keep it consistent

First, TFSA millionaires play the long game with patience and consistency. They understand the power of compound growth over decades. Starting early is crucial, even if contributions are small at first. With a yearly TFSA contribution limit that adds up over time (currently $7,000 for 2024), these investors max out contributions and reinvest returns rather than withdrawing.

Think of the TFSA as a snowball rolling downhill. It starts small, but as the years go by that snowball grows into an avalanche of wealth, especially when you let compounding do the heavy lifting.

Invest in dividend stocks

Second, dividend investing is one of their core strategies. Dividend-paying stocks not only provide steady income. They also reinvest dividends, creating a compounding effect within the TFSA. This approach works best when the stocks chosen have a history of stable or growing payouts, like CM stock.

Why CM? Let’s break it down. CM boasts a robust dividend yield of 4% and a solid payout ratio of 51.7% – thus making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors. Its consistency in dividends, even through market volatility, makes it a TFSA darling.

Looking at CM’s recent performance, the bank reported impressive quarterly earnings growth of 25.6% year-over-year for its most recent quarter ending July 31, 2024. Revenue surged by 19.6% to $22.7 billion over the trailing 12 months, underscoring its strong financial health. This growth supports its ability to maintain and potentially increase dividends – a critical factor for dividend-focused TFSA investors.

Diversify

Third, TFSA millionaires know the importance of diversifying across sectors while sticking to quality investments. They balance high-growth stocks with steady dividend payers like CM. This has shown resilience even in challenging economic conditions. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.2 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.6 suggest it’s attractively valued compared to peers.

Thereby making it a strong choice for long-term portfolios. Combine this with its track record, as CM has maintained a strong market presence for over a century, and you have a bank that investors trust.

Looking ahead

The future outlook for CM remains optimistic. With its focus on expanding digital banking services and maintaining robust capital reserves, CM is well-positioned to adapt to changing market dynamics. The bank’s forward P/E of 11.9 further signals growth potential. While its return on equity (ROE) of 12.4% highlights efficient management of shareholder funds. For TFSA millionaires, this means not just dividends but potential capital appreciation as well.

In summary, the secrets of TFSA millionaires boil down to discipline, dividend investing, and diversification. CM’s consistent performance, reliable dividends, and attractive valuation make it a cornerstone for many TFSA investors aiming to build long-term wealth. With the right strategies, patience, and a focus on quality investments like CM, anyone can work towards that millionaire milestone. All while enjoying the perks of tax-free growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

