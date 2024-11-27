Member Login
Home » Investing » AI Stocks to Buy Now: A Canadian Investor’s Guide

AI Stocks to Buy Now: A Canadian Investor’s Guide

E-commerce companies like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) use generative AI to help vendors create product descriptions.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence AI data deep processing

Source: Getty Images

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is probably the hottest thing in the stock market today. By allowing users to create essays, drawings and computer programs in seconds, it has wowed the world with its capabilities. Since ChatGPT launched and knocked everyone’s socks off, generative AI stocks have been rallying. In this article, I will explore four broad categories of AI stocks that may be worth buying today (without completely endorsing any specific names).

Chip stocks

Semiconductor (computer chip) stocks have been the most talked-about AI plays ever since AI mania kicked off in late 2022. These companies are making most of the actual profit in generative AI. Although companies like OpenAI are building very popular and useful products, they do not expect to turn profits on said products for many years.

One good example of an AI chip company is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). It’s a U.S.-based company that makes graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs are the most powerful kinds of processors, capable of handling billions of floating point operations (flops) per second. These types of processors are needed to handle the advanced tasks that generative AI chatbots undertake in order to serve results to end users.

For example, ChatGPT uses NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips to handle the many thousands of regression calculations that go into writing a poem requested by a user. Other companies are capable of developing AI accelerator chips, but none are quite as capable as NVIDIA’s GPUs — at least not among those being mass produced. So, NVIDIA has a very good competitive position in the world of generative AI.

Hardware companies

Next up, we have hardware companies. This would be companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) that run devices that generative AI applications run on. Apple’s newest devices have generative AI (“Apple Intelligence”) built in. This type of AI is processed on-device instead of in a data centre somewhere like OpenAI’s apps. On-device AI frequently lacks the capabilities of internet AI applications, but it allows companies to save money on NVIDIA’s exorbitantly pricey GPUs.

Software companies

Next, we have software companies. These are the companies that use generative AI to enhance their software offerings.

A good Canadian example here is Shopify (TSX:SHOP). Shopify is a Canadian e-commerce company that offers a website builder and various payment tools to business owners. It also develops point-of-sale (POS) terminals. The company uses generative AI to help vendors create product listing content (e.g., descriptions, images) quickly and without the need for expensive professional help.

By using Shopify’s generative AI, vendors can write compelling, high-converting product descriptions with only a few bullet points worth of input. It’s a huge improvement over sitting around thinking of what to write for hours or paying an ad agency thousands to create something similar.

Consultancies

Last but not least, we have consultancies that use generative AI to provide advice to clients. A good example here would be Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), which consults for the U.S. military and various companies. It has a software suite that includes many AI-based data analysis tools. Consulting isn’t the most glamorous use of AI out there, but PLTR stock certainly has a loyal cult following. I’m not convinced PLTR’s fans are right about their 30-times-sales poker chip, but their stock does represent one AI use case better than any other.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stocks on the TSX

| Andrew Button

Canadian companies like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are leading the charge in AI development.

Read more »

Representation of deep learning neural networks and connectivity
Tech Stocks

Is Dell a Better AI Stock Than Nvidia?

| Aditya Raghunath

Between Dell and Nvidia, which is a better buy right now?

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Haul

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is one of two growth stocks well-suited for your TFSA, as strong returns are likely.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

The Future of AI: Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Button

AI stocks like Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) are doing big things.

Read more »

Illustration of data, cloud computing and microchips
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

NVIDIA stock has certainly warranted a place among headlines, but with the recent drop in shares, this stock is a…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Tech Stocks

Underrated Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks are ideal for those looking for a deal, while also gaining access to the burgeoning industries…

Read more »

AI microchip
Tech Stocks

3 AI Stocks I Like Better Than NVIDIA

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian AI stock that is far cheaper than NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

2 Things to Know About Dye & Durham Stock Before You Buy

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock has given some good returns to those who bought the dip. Is the stock still a…

Read more »