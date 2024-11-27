Member Login
Home » Investing » Worried About Volatilty? Play Defence With 2 Stocks

Worried About Volatilty? Play Defence With 2 Stocks

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is one of many perfect volatility fighters to own for the long haul!

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles

Source: Getty Images

With tariff jitters being sent down the spines of Canadians and the loonie taking yet another big hit, questions linger as to what investors should do to tame what could be an incredibly choppy environment. Indeed, only time will tell just how the Bank of Canada responds to the threat of tariffs. Either way, Canadian investors should diversify their portfolios and have a slight preference for the undervalued lower-beta names that may be able to provide your portfolio with a somewhat smoother ride from here.

Though tariffs, trade wars, and central bank uncertainties do not bode well for the Canadian economy, I still think there are great risk-off plays that can still make money, even in an off year. Of course, there’s a good chance that the Canadian economy can still hold its own in spite of the pressures that could mount in the coming months. And as an investor, it’s always wise to be ready well before any sort of storm has a chance to rock investors and the broader markets.

At this juncture, the Canadian dollar is flirting with multi-year depths. As such, I’m not so sure it’s a great time to be loading up on the U.S. defensive names. On this side of the border, we have arguably cheaper defensive dividend stocks with higher average yields. In light of this, I’d argue there’s never been a better time to buy Canadian volatility fighters ahead of a new year. In this piece, we’ll check out two that may be worth picking up right here.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has been quietly ascending in recent months, now up more than 15% in the past six months. Though only time will tell if a breakout to new highs is around the corner, I must say I still like the price of admission into the slow-and-steady dividend grower. The stock trades at 19.4 times trailing price to earnings (P/E) and boasts a 3.91% dividend yield.

With a 0.23 beta, Fortis is less likely to be dragged down on those really bad days for the TSX Index or S&P 500. Further, the long-term growth narrative is still intact, and I don’t think it can be rattled by the market-moving events that could happen under a Trump presidency. At the end of the day, Fortis has a capital-investment plan in place that’s likely to extend the firm’s impressive dividend-growth track record through 2029.

In a world where uncertainties could mount, FTS stock is truly a name that can ground your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is another predictable business that will be doing business as usual, even if the Canadian stock market were to correct and Canada’s economy were to unexpectedly fall into recession. The stock isn’t cheap, though, with shares going for north of 53 times trailing P/E.

However, given its economic resilience and propensity to uncover value via smart merger & acquisition deals, I think the premium is warranted.

With shares up close to 20% in the past six months, I’d only look to nibble for now, as there are cheaper ways to play fight back at volatility out there. The 0.72 beta and solid long-term momentum are intriguing, though, for those shooting to do better than the TSX Index over a long-term horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 34 for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is a perfect tool for creating retirement income, but only if you contribute! Here's how to catch up.

Read more »

Representation of deep learning neural networks and connectivity
Tech Stocks

Is Dell a Better AI Stock Than Nvidia?

| Aditya Raghunath

Between Dell and Nvidia, which is a better buy right now?

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 32% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

Despite growing debt and a significant payout ratio, is BCE still one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

investment research
Stock Market

CRA Money: Will You Claim These 3 Benefits for 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider using the proceeds from multiple CRA tax breaks to invest in value TSX stocks.

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Enbridge stock and TD Bank offer strong dividends as well as future growth. But what about ongoing issues?

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is the perfect vehicle for creating long-term growth, and keeping up with those investments can create immense income!

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a strong way to reach that millionaire status, but only if you make sure to follow the…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Growth Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Haul

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health Technologies is one of two growth stocks well-suited for your TFSA, as strong returns are likely.

Read more »