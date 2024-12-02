Member Login
Home » Investing » CNQ Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

CNQ Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

CNQ stock is off its 2024 highs. Is it time to buy?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is up about 9% in 2024 compared to a gain of more than 20% for the TSX. Investors are wondering if CNQ stock is currently undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividends and total returns.

Canadian Natural Resources stock price

Canadian Natural Resources trades near $47.50 at the time of writing compared to $56 in April. The pullback is due to a drop in oil prices over the past six months.

The company produces a wide range of energy products with assets that include oil sand, conventional heavy oil, conventional light oil, offshore oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil trades near US$68 a barrel at the time of writing compared to US$86 in early April. Natural gas has been volatile this year, trading in a range between US$1.50 and US$3.30 per million British thermal units (MMBtu). Natural gas is currently trading near its high for the year.

Outlook

The recent rebound in natural gas prices is one reason CNQ stock is holding up better than might be expected, given the slump in oil prices. The company is best known for its oil production, but CNQ is also a major natural gas producer in Western Canada. With the new Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline complete and the new liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility it connects to, CNQ is expected to begin commercial service next year, CNQ is poised to benefit from the added access to international LNG buyers.

Demand for Canadian natural gas is expected to be strong in the coming years as global buyers seek out reliable sources to fuel power production. Electricity consumption is expected to rise due to economic growth. Countries are also building power-hungry artificial intelligence data centres. Natural gas emits less carbon dioxide when burned compared to oil and coal, so it is the preferred fuel source for power generation, whereas renewables might not be able to deliver the needed reliability or capacity to handle demand surges.

CNQ is good at quickly moving capital around its asset portfolio to take advantage of opportunities in commodity markets. The company also has a very strong balance sheet. These characteristics have enabled the board to raise the dividend in each of the past 25 years despite the volatility of the commodity cycles. The company recently increased the payout by 7%. Investors who buy CNQ stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 4.75%.

CNQ has the financial capacity to make large strategic acquisitions to drive production and resource growth. The company’s recent US$6.5 billion cash deal to acquire assets in Alberta from Chevron is a good example.

Risks

Analysts broadly expect oil prices to remain under pressure for most of 2025 due to weak demand from China and rising production in some areas, including the United States and Canada. This could limit the upside for CNQ stock.

Canadian energy companies are also waiting to see if new tariffs threatened by Donald Trump will be implemented on Canadian oil and natural gas. If the commodities are hit with the tariffs, a steep pullback could occur in the share prices of Canadian energy producers.

Should you buy CNQ stock now?

You need to be an oil and natural gas bull to buy Canadian energy stocks. Near-term volatility should be expected due to the uncertainties of tariffs and the weak outlook for oil prices in the coming year.

That being said, CNRL pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow, so you get paid well to ride out any additional downside. Current holders of the stock should probably sit tight at this point. Oil bulls with a buy-and-hold strategy might want to consider taking a small contrarian position at this level and look to add on new weakness.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Suncor vs. Cenovus?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor (TSX:SU) stock and Cenovus (TSX:CVE) stock both have reasons for investors to buy, but which is better?

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

2 Energy Stocks Set to Gain Up to 30% in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Cheap energy stocks such as Hess and Whitecap trade at discounts to consensus price target estimates and offer high dividend…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Stock a Buy for its 3.3% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

With rapidly growing cash flows and shareholder returns, Cenovus Energy stock is a dividend stock worth buying.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Energy Stocks

7.9% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This TSX Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock is a strong buy for its dividend, especially for its consistency and growth thanks to the Keystone…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Energy Stocks

1 Canadian Energy Stock to Buy Confidently and 1 to Avoid for Now 

| Puja Tayal

The Canadian energy sector is witnessing strong momentum amid geopolitical tensions. Here is an energy stock to buy and one…

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

3 No Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is looking good in November 2024.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 24% in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Enbridge stock and TD Bank offer strong dividends as well as future growth. But what about ongoing issues?

Read more »