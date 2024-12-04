Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Close Out 2024

2 Recession-Resistant Stocks to Close Out 2024

Waste Connections and GFL Environmental are two top TSX stocks positioned to deliver market-beating returns to shareholders.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in quality recession-resistant stocks is a proven strategy for building long-term wealth. However, it’s essential to identify a portfolio of companies that generate cash flows across market cycles to benefit from inflation-beating returns over time. In this article, I have shortlisted two such TSX stocks that could help you deliver inflation-beating returns over the next decade.

GFL Environmental stock

GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL), valued at a market cap of $26 billion, is a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the U.S. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services.

Over the last 17 years, the company has grown from a single transfer station to a major industry player, with annual sales approaching the $8 billion milestone.

In Q3 2024, GFL grew its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by 20% year over year, reporting a record margin of 31.1%, up from 28.1% in the year-ago period.

A widening profit margin enabled GFL to lower balance sheet debt as it ended Q3 with a net leverage ratio of 4.1 times, the lowest in company history.

GFL disclosed plans to sell its Environmental Services business for $6 billion in total after-tax proceeds, most of which will be used to lower long-term debt. Over the years, GFL has focused on offloading non-core services and low-quality revenue businesses.

Moreover, it remains on track to deploy $900 million towards mergers and acquisitions and organic growth. It has already commissioned two new materials recovery facilities in 2024, with two more planned for early 2025. GFL is on track to commission three renewable natural gas plants this year, diversifying its revenue base.

GFL is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, with operations across 10 Canadian provinces and 25 states in the U.S. Over the years, it has completed more than 250 acquisitions, resulting in strong earnings and revenue growth.

GFL’s stable cash flow generation allows it to pay shareholders an annual dividend of $0.06 per share, which translates to a yield of just 0.1%. However, these payouts have risen by 50% over the last four years.

Waste Connections stock

Valued at a market cap of $49 billion, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in North America. Since its initial public offering in June 2009, the TSX stock has returned close to 1,700% to shareholders in dividend-adjusted gains, comfortably beating the broader market return.

Waste Connections continues to expand steadily, as its core pricing rose by 6.8% year over year in Q3. Its adjusted EBITDA margin widened to 33.7% in Q3 from 32.5% in the year-ago period.

Similar to GFL, Waste Connections has banked on accretive acquisitions for growth. It is on track to end 2024 with a record number of private company acquisitions. In the first 10 months of 2024, it has signed or closed $700 million in annualized private company sales, which includes solid waste franchises, new competitive markets, and waste facilities.

Waste Connections pays shareholders an annual dividend of $1.76 per share, indicating a yield of 0.66%. These payouts have more than tripled over the past decade, significantly enhancing the yield-at-cost.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian stocks have a growing earnings base, which will support their high dividend payments in 2025.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? Now’s the Time for These 2 Resilient TSX Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

While speculation about Trump’s tariffs is causing ripples across the market, these two fundamentally strong TSX stocks still offer a…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Maximum Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock is a strong option when you're seeking out what to put your TFSA contribution room towards. Let's get…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Verizon: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Verizon and Telus are two dividend stocks that offer shareholders tasty yields in 2024. But which stock is a better…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock(s) Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to own a few magnificent TSX dividend stocks? Here are two that trade at discount levels you will regret…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Here are three top dividend stocks you can double up on, given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for its 7.35% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock certainly looks attractive for its dividend yield, but is there anything else going for this telecom stock?

Read more »