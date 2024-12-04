Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? Now’s the Time for These 2 Resilient TSX Stocks

Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? Now’s the Time for These 2 Resilient TSX Stocks

While speculation about Trump’s tariffs is causing ripples across the market, these two fundamentally strong TSX stocks still offer a sense of stability for Canadian investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
worry concern

Image source: Getty Images

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump recently warned Canada of steep tariffs on all goods entering the United States, raising concerns about the potential economic fallout for many TSX-listed Canadian businesses. In a fiery statement on Truth Social, Trump revealed his intentions to impose a 25% tariff on all products from Canada and Mexico starting January 20, 2025, as one of his first executive actions. While the political implications are still unfolding, this warning has reignited fears of trade tensions, threatening to disrupt cross-border commerce and impact several sectors.

To protect your portfolio from any potential volatility, now could be the right time for Foolish investors to focus on resilient and fundamentally strong TSX stocks that can weather economic uncertainty and trade-related headwinds. In this article, I’ll highlight two Canadian stocks that can continue to thrive even under difficult Canada-U.S. trade circumstances. Even though their yields aren’t the most generous on the TSX, these stocks still reward their investors with dependable quarterly dividend payments.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is the first stock that might not face any major turbulence even if cross-border trade tensions escalate. It primarily focuses on providing financial services to people who may not qualify for traditional bank loans. It operates through its easyhome and easyfinancial segments, offering everything from unsecured loans to home equity loans and automotive financing. This business model makes it an essential lifeline for customers who need access to credit but are underserved by traditional banks.

This Mississauga-headquartered company currently has a market cap of $2.9 billion as its stock trades at $171.70 per share after climbing by nearly 9% year to date. At this market price, it offers a 2.7% annualized dividend yield.

goeasy’s growth trajectory is underpinned by its ability to adapt to market needs while maintaining strong financial discipline. Notably, the company has achieved 93 consecutive quarters of positive net income, reflecting its resilience through economic cycles. With its expanding loan portfolio and a history of dividend increases, goeasy remains a safe choice for investors who want to protect their portfolios from any potential trade-related volatility.

Metro stock

The Montréal-based Metro (TSX:MRU) is another strong stock for navigating U.S. tariffs-related uncertainty. Metro mainly operates within Canada, which makes it largely insulated from cross-border trade disruptions. It focuses on grocery and pharmacy retail segments, offering essential goods and services that remain in demand irrespective of temporary economic slowdowns.

After rallying by 35% year to date, MRU stock currently trades at $92.42 per share with a market cap of $20.5 billion. It offers a yield of 1.4% at this market price, but the company has raised its dividend per share by roughly 68% in the five years ended in September 2024, making it attractive for long-term income-focused investors.

In the latest quarter that ended in September, Metro’s strong same-store sales growth in both food and pharmacy segments reflected the ongoing strength of its core operations, despite some challenges like inflation and labour disputes. With its expanding share buyback program and consistent operational efficiency, Metro continues to be one of the most dependable TSX stocks in uncertain times.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution for Maximum Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock is a strong option when you're seeking out what to put your TFSA contribution room towards. Let's get…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Verizon: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Verizon and Telus are two dividend stocks that offer shareholders tasty yields in 2024. But which stock is a better…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock(s) Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to own a few magnificent TSX dividend stocks? Here are two that trade at discount levels you will regret…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Here are three top dividend stocks you can double up on, given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for its 7.35% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock certainly looks attractive for its dividend yield, but is there anything else going for this telecom stock?

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some stocks that will cut you a cheque each month? Here's a look at two great…

Read more »

lift into sky
Dividend Stocks

Will goeasy Stock Continue its Surge Into 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

goeasy is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a cheap valuation despite delivering stellar gains to shareholders.

Read more »