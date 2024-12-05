TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 Before the Year Ends

These TSX stocks offer promising growth potential, driven by their presence in rapidly expanding industries and market segments.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a compelling investment vehicle for Canadian investors looking to grow their wealth without the burden of taxes. The capital gains, dividends, and interests you earn within a TFSA are tax-free. The tax-free gains significantly enhance your overall returns over time, making TFSA an ideal route for long-term investment.

However, to make the most of your TFSA, it’s essential to choose stocks with strong fundamentals and solid growth potential. These stocks are likely to outperform the broader markets and generate significant returns. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best Canadian stocks worth investing $7,000 (the TFSA contribution limit for 2024) before the year ends.

CES Energy Solutions stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a vertically integrated manufacturer of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions for the oilfield industry, operating across all major U.S. basins. The company’s asset-light business model and countercyclical balance sheet position it to generate significant free cash flow throughout industry cycles while recurring production chemical revenues enhance financial stability.

CES benefits from its substantial exposure to the North American oil and gas industry, where rising production and increasing well complexity drive demand for drilling and production chemicals. Trends like longer lateral lengths, pad drilling optimization, and more intensive hydraulic fracturing bolster demand for CES’s technical solutions.

As oilfield operators push for higher efficiency –drilling faster, extending well reach, and employing more complex chemical treatments – CES is well-positioned to capture a growing share of oilfield spending. The company’s focus on consumable chemical solutions aligns with evolving industry trends, ensuring its relevance in both current operations and future energy markets.

Overall, with stable upstream activity, heightened service intensity, increasing adoption of advanced chemical technologies, and favourable commodity pricing across North America, CES is poised for growth. Its robust infrastructure, market leadership, vertically integrated business model, and strategic procurement practices offer a strong foundation for capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Celestica stock

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a top stock to buy and hold before the year ends. The company, a global leader in electronics manufacturing and supply chain solutions, is leveraging innovative technologies to solidify its position across high-growth sectors.

Celestica’s Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment is a key growth catalyst. With strategic investments in next-generation platform designs, the company is expanding its footprint in the data centre space. This positions Celestica to support the rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing.

The surging demand from hyperscalers for data centre infrastructure, including Ethernet switches, high-performance computing (HPC) platforms, and storage solutions, is fueling strong growth. Celestica’s focus on AI-enabled infrastructure, such as servers and networking equipment, aligns with the ongoing wave of AI and cloud adoption. As companies accelerate data centre buildouts, Celestica is well-positioned to meet the demand with its advanced hardware platform solutions (HPS).

Beyond AI and cloud computing, Celestica also benefits from favourable trends in its Aerospace and Defense division. The rebound in commercial air travel and rising defence budgets drive robust demand for its products and services. This diversification reduces the company’s reliance on a single industry, providing stability in its revenue streams.

Celestica’s diversified revenue base, high-value electronic manufacturing services, and investments in process innovations have enhanced its operational efficiency and scalability. With expanded HPS offerings and a focus on AI/ML-driven compute solutions, Celestica is poised to deliver solid growth over the long term.