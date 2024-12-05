Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 Before the Year Ends

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 Before the Year Ends

These TSX stocks offer promising growth potential, driven by their presence in rapidly expanding industries and market segments.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a compelling investment vehicle for Canadian investors looking to grow their wealth without the burden of taxes. The capital gains, dividends, and interests you earn within a TFSA are tax-free. The tax-free gains significantly enhance your overall returns over time, making TFSA an ideal route for long-term investment.

However, to make the most of your TFSA, it’s essential to choose stocks with strong fundamentals and solid growth potential. These stocks are likely to outperform the broader markets and generate significant returns. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best Canadian stocks worth investing $7,000 (the TFSA contribution limit for 2024) before the year ends.

CES Energy Solutions stock

CES Energy Solutions (TSX:CEU) is a vertically integrated manufacturer of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions for the oilfield industry, operating across all major U.S. basins. The company’s asset-light business model and countercyclical balance sheet position it to generate significant free cash flow throughout industry cycles while recurring production chemical revenues enhance financial stability.

CES benefits from its substantial exposure to the North American oil and gas industry, where rising production and increasing well complexity drive demand for drilling and production chemicals. Trends like longer lateral lengths, pad drilling optimization, and more intensive hydraulic fracturing bolster demand for CES’s technical solutions.

As oilfield operators push for higher efficiency –drilling faster, extending well reach, and employing more complex chemical treatments – CES is well-positioned to capture a growing share of oilfield spending. The company’s focus on consumable chemical solutions aligns with evolving industry trends, ensuring its relevance in both current operations and future energy markets.

Overall, with stable upstream activity, heightened service intensity, increasing adoption of advanced chemical technologies, and favourable commodity pricing across North America, CES is poised for growth. Its robust infrastructure, market leadership, vertically integrated business model, and strategic procurement practices offer a strong foundation for capitalizing on growth opportunities.

Celestica stock

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a top stock to buy and hold before the year ends. The company, a global leader in electronics manufacturing and supply chain solutions, is leveraging innovative technologies to solidify its position across high-growth sectors.

Celestica’s Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment is a key growth catalyst. With strategic investments in next-generation platform designs, the company is expanding its footprint in the data centre space. This positions Celestica to support the rapid growth in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and cloud computing.

The surging demand from hyperscalers for data centre infrastructure, including Ethernet switches, high-performance computing (HPC) platforms, and storage solutions, is fueling strong growth. Celestica’s focus on AI-enabled infrastructure, such as servers and networking equipment, aligns with the ongoing wave of AI and cloud adoption. As companies accelerate data centre buildouts, Celestica is well-positioned to meet the demand with its advanced hardware platform solutions (HPS).

Beyond AI and cloud computing, Celestica also benefits from favourable trends in its Aerospace and Defense division. The rebound in commercial air travel and rising defence budgets drive robust demand for its products and services. This diversification reduces the company’s reliance on a single industry, providing stability in its revenue streams.

Celestica’s diversified revenue base, high-value electronic manufacturing services, and investments in process innovations have enhanced its operational efficiency and scalability. With expanded HPS offerings and a focus on AI/ML-driven compute solutions, Celestica is poised to deliver solid growth over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CES Energy Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average Canadian TFSA and RRSP at Age 40

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor needing extra passive income to bridge the gap for retirement, you're not alone. And this stock…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

CRA Alert: Tax Brackets to Increase by 2.7% in 2025

| Andrew Button

Holding the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund (TSX:XIC) in a TFSA is a great way to avoid entering a…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Best Canadian AI Stocks to Buy Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Canadian AI stocks like Celestica continue to experience momentum as the industry is still in early stages of growth.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a windfall of $5,000, few stocks out there are offering up the growth that these three do.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

Create Income for Life With This TFSA Strategy

| Joey Frenette

Value stocks, vanilla index funds, or affordable exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are options to look to if you're looking at constructing…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Stocks Paying Over 6% Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

You can expect to receive reliable income for years by adding these two high-yielding Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock surprised investors, stating it would not be providing guidance. So, what should investors do now?

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Investing

Outlook for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock in 2025

| Andrew Walker

CPKC is down in recent months. Is it time to buy the dip?

Read more »