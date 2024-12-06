Member Login
Build a Cash-Gushing Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $40,000

If you have $40,000 to invest, let’s look at how to put that right to work and a great passive-income stock to consider.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Creating a robust passive-income portfolio with $40,000 doesn’t have to be complicated. It just requires thoughtful planning and a strategic approach. First, you want a mix of reliable dividend-paying stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and potentially real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The idea is to ensure your portfolio is diversified enough to minimize risks while generating consistent returns. A good starting point is deciding how much of your portfolio you’d like allocated to growth-oriented assets versus steady-income assets. So, let’s look at one stock to consider adding for further gains.

BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) should absolutely be on your radar when constructing this portfolio. As one of the largest alternative asset managers globally, BAM is a powerhouse in real estate, infrastructure, and private equity. Its business model thrives on generating fees from managing funds and deploying capital effectively. With its recent price sitting near $80.88, BAM offers a dividend yield of 2.63%. Providing a steady passive-income stream while retaining growth potential.

One thing to consider is BAM’s recent earnings and market performance. For the quarter ending September 2024, the company reported a quarterly earnings growth year over year of 5.7%. Underlining its resilience in challenging market conditions. Moreover, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.15, the stock presents as a balanced investment. It is not overly expensive but is priced to reflect its quality.

Another aspect to appreciate about BAM is its track record and future outlook. Over the past year, BAM has grown significantly, with its 52-week range moving between $48.30 and $81.87. This upward trajectory demonstrates investor confidence in its long-term strategy. Its global diversification across sectors ensures it’s well-poised to continue generating robust returns even during economic uncertainties.

Considerations

When crafting your passive-income portfolio, think about allocation. Start by earmarking 40-50% of your funds to Dividend Aristocrats like BAM, which combine stability with growth. Allocate another 20-30% to ETFs that focus on dividends or growth. The remainder can be directed to higher-yielding REITs for a consistent income stream, especially in sectors like residential or industrial real estate.

Tax considerations also play a role. In Canada, dividends from Canadian companies like BAM are taxed more favourably in non-registered accounts. This can make a big difference in your net income. Consider utilizing your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to shelter the income and maximize compounding growth.

A critical factor to passive-income investing is consistency. While BAM is an excellent foundation for your portfolio, remember to reinvest dividends where possible. For example, BAM’s payout ratio of 133.94% might seem high, but this is due to its unique structure and revenue streams. This can support a sustainable passive-income policy.

Bottom line

In terms of BAM’s future outlook, the company’s focus on infrastructure investments aligns with global trends like renewable energy and urbanization. This ensures it remains at the forefront of sectors poised for significant growth. Moreover, its management’s ability to adapt and innovate underscores its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Just remember: keep reviewing your portfolio periodically. Stocks like BAM can remain cornerstones for years, but as your portfolio grows, you may want to adjust allocations to reflect changing goals or market conditions. With $40,000, a clear strategy, and consistent reinvestment, you’re well on your way to building a passive-income machine that could fund your future adventures or simply let you enjoy the good life.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

