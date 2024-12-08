Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

2 Growth Stocks Set to Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

These growth stocks have strong fundamentals, exciting growth potential, and unique niches in thriving industries.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
If you’re looking for two growth stocks that could soar in 2025 and beyond, Calian Group (TSX:CGY) and Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN) are compelling picks. Both growth stocks have strong fundamentals, exciting growth potential, and unique niches in thriving industries. Let’s dive into why these growth stocks deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Calian stock

Calian Group, headquartered in Ottawa, is a diversified company providing services ranging from healthcare to cybersecurity and advanced technology. It’s like that overachieving kid in class who’s not just great at one subject but excels across the board.

The growth stock’s revenue for the trailing 12 months reached $741.39 million, reflecting an impressive 11.1% year-over-year growth. Despite a dip in quarterly earnings, Calian is a long-term play, supported by a robust operating cash flow of $90.51 million and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88%. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.13, the stock seems undervalued, considering its diversification and growth trajectory.

What sets Calian apart is its ability to pivot and adapt. The growth stock has steadily built a reputation for acquiring complementary businesses, which has helped it diversify its revenue streams. Over the past year, its market cap has hovered around $590.59 million, showcasing resilience even amid market volatility. For investors eyeing dividends, Calian recently announced an annual dividend yield of 2.33%, a cherry on top for growth-oriented portfolios.

Lumine

Lumine Group is a rising star in the vertical market software industry. Think of it as a savvy investor who buys under-appreciated software businesses and transforms them into winners. Lumine’s strategy mirrors that of its parent company, Constellation Software, which has already proven that this model works wonders. Over the past year, Lumine’s quarterly revenue growth shot up by 35.1%, reaching $624.36 million in the trailing 12 months. The growth stock also maintains a healthy current ratio of 1.96, signalling strong liquidity.

Despite being relatively new to the scene, Lumine’s stock price has surged by 86.22% over the past year, indicating investor confidence. Its market cap now sits at a hefty $11.75 billion, and with a forward P/E ratio of 41.67, the stock is trading at a premium, but for good reason. Lumine has the potential to dominate its niche market. It is supported by an aggressive acquisition strategy and a dedicated management team. For long-term investors, it’s a bet on the continued digital transformation across industries.

Future focus

Looking ahead, both Calian and Lumine have bright futures. Calian’s focus on cybersecurity and healthcare aligns with two of the fastest-growing sectors globally. The increasing demand for robust security solutions and the aging population’s healthcare needs provide Calian with tailwinds that are hard to ignore. Lumine, however, benefits from the digitization of traditional industries. Its portfolio companies cater to essential sectors like communications and media, making it a solid play for the tech-savvy investor.

Past performance is another reason to believe in these companies. Calian’s disciplined approach to growth has led to steady returns for shareholders, with a beta of 0.89, signalling lower volatility. Lumine’s meteoric rise since its public debut reflects its ability to execute its acquisition-focused strategy with precision.

Both growth stocks are set to benefit from their strong financials and visionary leadership. While Calian leverages its diverse offerings to hedge against market risks, Lumine focuses on dominating a specific niche with razor-sharp precision. These approaches make them complementary additions to any growth-focused portfolio.

Bottom line

As with any investment, risks remain. For Calian, geopolitical tensions could impact its government contracts, while Lumine’s growth depends heavily on successful acquisitions. However, the strong balance sheets and proven business models mitigate these risks.

So, whether you prefer Calian’s stable, diversified growth or Lumine’s high-octane tech play, both stocks are poised to make waves in 2025 and beyond. If you’re in it for the long haul, these companies could be the growth engines your portfolio needs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group, Constellation Software, and Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

