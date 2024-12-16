Member Login
1 Canadian Stock Paying at 5.6%

This dividend stock is a top Canadian stock for those looking ahead, wanting a higher-than-average yield and more growth to come.

Investing in high-yielding stocks with a robust future outlook can be a game-changer for your portfolio, blending steady income with growth potential. When you find a Canadian stock offering an attractive dividend yield alongside a strong performance trajectory, you essentially get the best of both worlds. Consistent income and the possibility of capital appreciation. This balance becomes particularly valuable in volatile markets, where dividends provide a cushion against price swings and can serve as a reliable income stream.

A fine Choice

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CHP.UN) stands out as an exemplary candidate in this category. As of writing, Choice Properties is trading at $13.69 per share and offers a forward annual dividend rate of $0.76, translating to a yield of 5.57%. This dividend is higher than the five-year average of 5.41%, suggesting that now might be an opportune moment to lock in a favourable return. With a payout ratio of 84.42%, the dividend is well-supported by the Canadian stock’s operational cash flow, reflecting sound financial health and prudent management.

A closer look at Choice Properties’s financials reveals why it’s a solid bet for long-term investors. For the third quarter of 2024, the Canadian stock delivered robust results, bolstered by its high-quality portfolio of retail and industrial properties. Revenue grew by 6.6% year over year, showcasing the resilience of its business model even in uncertain economic conditions. Its operating margin of 68.76% highlights strong efficiency in managing its properties — all while the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $1 billion underlines its ability to generate significant cash flow.

The secret to Choice Properties’s stability lies in its diversified portfolio. The real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on necessity-based retail and industrial properties, which tend to be more resilient during economic downturns. From grocery-anchored shopping centres to warehouses essential for e-commerce, these assets are in constant demand, providing a steady stream of rental income. This strategic approach not only ensures consistent cash flow. It also positions the company to capitalize on emerging trends, such as the growth of online shopping and last-mile delivery hubs.

Looking ahead

Looking to the future, Choice Properties is well-poised for growth. The REIT has been actively investing in its pipeline of development projects, including residential communities and mixed-use developments. These are expected to generate higher rental income in the coming years. Plus, its focus on sustainability and green building initiatives aligns with growing tenant and investor demand for environmentally responsible properties — further enhancing its appeal and long-term competitiveness.

The broader real estate market dynamics also favour Choice Properties. With the Bank of Canada recently cutting interest rates by 50 basis points, borrowing costs for real estate companies have become more attractive, potentially boosting profit margins. Lower rates could also lead to higher demand for real estate assets, supporting property valuations and rental income growth. As economic recovery gains traction, especially in urban centres, Choice Properties is well-positioned to benefit, especially from increased demand for commercial and residential spaces.

For income-focused investors, the stock’s beta of 0.66 is another key advantage. This indicates lower volatility compared to the broader market, making it a safer option during turbulent times. Combined with its high dividend yield, this low volatility profile makes Choice Properties particularly attractive for retirees or anyone looking to generate consistent income without excessive risk.

Bottom line

Choice Properties offers a compelling mix of high income and growth potential. Its strong operational performance, strategic asset base, and promising development pipeline make it a standout in the REIT space. It holds an attractive dividend yield, a resilient portfolio, and a positive outlook. Making Choice Properties a cornerstone of a balanced, income-generating portfolio. This REIT deserves serious consideration for its ability to deliver both stability and growth, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting to explore dividend stocks.

