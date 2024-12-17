Member Login
Home » Investing » Santa Claus Rally Incoming: 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy

Santa Claus Rally Incoming: 3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy

You don’t need to believe in Santa Claus to buy into the Santa Claus Rally narrative with these three Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

As the year draws to a close, investors awaiting a so-called Santa Claus Rally may be focused on which companies may benefit the most from an end-of-year surge in the stock market. Indeed, December happens to historically be one of the best months for investors, for a number of reasons. But aside from typical seasonal catalysts, this year has brought a number of other potential catalysts to the fore for investors.

Whether it’s the Trump win last month or an improving outlook for 2025, various stocks appear poised to ride a wave of enthusiasm higher into the New Year. Here are three top Canadian stocks I’ve got on my radar right now that may do just that.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is the parent company of Tim Horton’s, Burger King, and Popeyes. As such, the company has become a stalwart in the quick-service restaurant industry. With its global footprint and strong brand equity, the brand is poised to perform well during the holiday season and beyond.

Despite economic uncertainties, the demand for quick-service dining remains robust, particularly during the holiday rush when families opt for fast and convenient meal options. Impressively, Restaurant Brands reported system-wide sales of $11.4 billion in its most recent quarter, driven by same-store sales growth and new restaurant openings.

The company is aggressively expanding into international markets, including Asia and the Middle East, diversifying its revenue base. In addition, Restaurant Brands offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.3%, making it appealing for income-seeking investors during the rally. With its strong financial performance and global growth strategies, the company is well-positioned to ride the holiday market wave.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of North America’s largest regulated utility companies. The stock is a safe bet for investors seeking stability during market volatility. The company operates in electric and gas utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

Fortis, boasting an impressive 50-year track record of dividend increases, is currently yielding around 4%. It makes Fortis Inc. a favourite stock among risk-averse investors. Moreover, Fortis enjoys stable cash flows, even in uncertain economic climates, as a regulated utility in Canada. The company has committed to investing $22.3 billion in its five-year capital plan, focusing on renewable energy and infrastructure upgrades. 

With utility stocks often trading at discounts during the year-end, Fortis can see renewed interest during the Santa Claus Rally. Furthermore, Fortis offers stability and long-term growth potential. This makes it an excellent choice for the rally and beyond.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) specializes in logistics and warehousing properties, an asset class experiencing a surge in demand due to e-commerce growth and supply chain realignment.

The REIT reported a 98.5% occupancy rate in its portfolio and continues to benefit from rental rate increases across its properties. It has been actively acquiring properties in high-demand regions, including urban hubs and logistics corridors, to capitalize on the boom in online shopping.

Offering a dividend yield of approximately 5.8%, Dream Industrial REIT helps you generate reliable income with the potential for capital appreciation. In addition, with the continued rise of e-commerce and onshoring of supply chains, demand for industrial spaces is unlikely to wane, making Dream Industrial a long-term winner. Dream Industrial is set to deliver solid returns during the rally as a well-managed REIT with exposure to one of the hottest real estate segments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Fortis, and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

sale discount best price
Investing

5 Cheap Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Robin Brown

Looking for some bargain priced stocks to add with $5,000? These five stocks could have a rebound year in 2025.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Investing

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies are rapidly expanding their revenues, deliver profitable growth, and have strong market presence.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

A 7.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime choice for those wanting not just regular cash flow, but cash every single month!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 11.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock pays shareholders a forward dividend yield of almost 12%. Is the TSX…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividends Stocks Due to Double up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are some of the best options for a strong outlook, but even more for a cheap…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Want 5% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield TSX stocks have a growing earnings base and sustainable yield to support future payouts.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime target for investors wanting more income every month to bolster their TFSA for life.

Read more »

Asset Management
Tech Stocks

Emerging Canadian Tech Leaders to Invest in for Long-Term Gains

| Chris MacDonald

Investors may want to do some research on these two stocks for long-term gains.

Read more »