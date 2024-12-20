Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Brace Yourself: My Wildest Stock Market Predictions for 2025

Brace Yourself: My Wildest Stock Market Predictions for 2025

I predict that the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) will outperform other large banks next year.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

Source: Getty Images

2025 is right around the corner, and all signs point to it being a wild one. A new U.S. President takes office on January 20 and is pledging to raise tariffs on virtually all other countries, including Canada. That alone is enough to make for some interesting market dynamics. Additionally, we are heading into the New Year with a historically pricey market, with the U.S. “Magnificent Seven” stocks trading at around 60 times trailing earnings.

It could be a volatile market in the year ahead. With that said, not all market sectors are likely to be affected evenly by the volatility. The sectors that look the most vulnerable right now are those that gained the most in the last cycle, specifically big tech stocks. More overlooked sectors have better prospects. In this article, I will share three bold predictions for the stock market in 2025.

Prediction #1: Value outperforms growth

My highest conviction prediction for the stock market in 2025 is that value stocks will outperform growth stocks for the year. I have several reasons for thinking that this will happen. First off, it happened in 2022, following 2021 market conditions that looked very similar to the ones we have today (i.e., tech leading, everything else lagging). Second, growth stocks, especially large ones, are trading at very high multiples. Third and finally, it is normal in market cycles for one category of equities to come into favour while another falls out of favour. For these and other reasons, I expect value stocks to outperform growth stocks in 2025.

Prediction #2: International outperforms the U.S.

Related to my first prediction is my second prediction: that international stocks will outperform U.S. stocks in 2025. This prediction is arguably an extension of the first one, because international stocks (I mean non-US stocks including Canadian stocks) are cheaper than U.S. stocks.

Consider The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) for example. It’s a Canadian bank stock that is far cheaper than its U.S. big bank cousins, trading at 9.6 times earnings, 2.9 times sales and 1.1 times book value. The big U.S. banks by contrast trades at around 15 times earnings on average.

One thing that TD Bank has going for it right now is a very high dividend yield. The stock pays $1.05 in quarterly dividends, which works out to $4.20 per year. The stock price as of Thursday’s close was $74.80. The dividend is expected to be maintained through the next year. Therefore, TD’s forward dividend yield is 5.6%. That’s far higher than the yield you’ll get on large U.S. bank stocks today.

Prediction #3: AI stocks enter bear market

Last and perhaps most provocatively, I think that the big U.S. AI stocks will enter a bear market or at least a correction next year. Some of these stocks are extremely expensive, trading at 60 times earnings or more. In fact, the Magnificent Seven as a whole trade at 60 times trailing earnings, thanks mainly to NVIDIA and Tesla (the others trade at around 35 times earnings on average). These kinds of multiples tend to be followed by cooling-off periods, and I expect such a period to begin next year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock continues to rise higher and higher, and it doesn't look like it's going to be any different in…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of TFSA Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't miss out on these secret yet somewhat obvious strategies to making sure you make the most of your TFSA…

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

3 Trump Trade Changes and What They Could Mean for Canadian Investors

| Andrew Button

Trump's preference for fewer banking regulations would benefit Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD).

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Reliable Stocks I’m Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With uncertainty persisting in the stock market today, here are two of the best and most reliable stocks on the…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Essential TSX Stocks for Canadian Investors Starting 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TSX stocks like Well Health are solid picks for 2025 as they benefit relevant trends such as AI and the…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Pizza Pizza Vs. Diversified Royalty: Which Is the Best High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

With both Pizza Pizza and Diversified Royalty offering dividend yields of more than 7%, which is the best stock to…

Read more »

Woman works in garden
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) has faced big challenges over the last two years. What's ahead for the stock?

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

2 Telecom Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in December

| Puja Tayal

Telecom stocks were the worst performers of TSX in 2024. However, they present a compelling opportunity to buy the dip.

Read more »