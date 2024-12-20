Member Login
Unsung Heroes: Little-Known Canadian Stocks That Soared in 2024

These unsung heroes quietly delivered compelling performances that should grab the attention of savvy investors.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

In the bustling world of the TSX, certain stocks often go unnoticed, overshadowed by bigger names or flashier sectors. But in 2024, some of these unsung heroes quietly delivered compelling performances that should grab the attention of savvy investors. These Canadian stocks have not only shown resilience. These are also positioned for future growth, making each worth a second look.

Kinross

Starting with Kinross Gold (TSX:K), the Canadian stock had a standout year in the gold mining sector. While gold prices have fluctuated, Kinross remained steady, benefiting from both operational improvements and favourable market conditions.

For the most recent quarter, Kinross reported a whopping 223.9% increase in quarterly earnings growth year over year (YoY). Revenue jumped 29.9%, reaching $4.85 billion in the trailing 12 months. This growth was driven by increased gold production at key sites such as Tasiast and La Coipa. Kinross also locked in an average realized gold price of $2,342 per ounce, significantly higher than last year.

It offers a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.37 and a solid dividend yield of 1.22%. Therefore, Kinross is not only delivering strong profits but also offering great value to investors. The company’s focus on operational efficiency and reduced costs signals a promising future, particularly for those seeking exposure to precious metals.

George Weston

Next up, George Weston (TSX:WN) is another name that quietly excels. Weston benefits from the stability of the consumer staples and real estate sectors. Its profit margin might appear modest at 2.06%. Yet the Canadian stock’s operating margin is a robust 8.61%, underscoring the efficient management of its diverse assets.

In the most recent quarter, Weston achieved revenue growth of 1.5% YoY, with $60.93 billion in trailing 12-month revenue. The forward P/E ratio of 17.15 reflects investor optimism, yet the Canadian stock remains attractively priced relative to its peers. Adding to its appeal is a steady dividend yield of 1.48%, with a payout ratio of just over 33%, leaving room for future increases.

Gildan

Finally, Gildan Activewear (TSX:GIL) rounds out this trio of unsung heroes. Gildan, a leader in apparel manufacturing, continues to innovate and grow despite challenges in the retail sector. In 2024, the company’s quarterly revenue growth rose by 2.4% YoY, while earnings grew by 3.2%, showcasing its ability to manage costs effectively.

With a trailing P/E of 19.48 and a forward P/E of 14.27, Gildan offers a clear path to earnings expansion. Its dividend yield of 1.65%, backed by a manageable payout ratio of 31.91%, provides additional income for investors. The Canadian stock’s performance reflects its dominance in low-cost, high-quality apparel, which remains in demand globally. Notably, Gildan’s return on equity (ROE) of 23.71% demonstrates that it uses shareholder capital effectively.

Consistency remains key

What makes these three companies particularly intriguing is their consistent ability to weather economic challenges while delivering shareholder value. Kinross, with its growing production and higher realized gold prices, offers a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, George Weston thrives on the stability of essential goods and real estate, providing a defensive investment with steady cash flows. And Gildan, despite its presence in the discretionary sector, has demonstrated that strong cost control and global reach can lead to resilience even in volatile markets.

Looking ahead, each of these companies has a distinct growth story. For Kinross, the strategic focus on high-grade, low-cost mining operations ensures future profitability, especially as global demand for gold remains strong. George Weston’s diversified holdings in grocery retail and real estate not only provide stability but also open opportunities for growth in two resilient industries. Gildan, with its global footprint and expanding product lines, is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable and affordable clothing.

Investors often overlook companies like these in favour of trendier names or industries. Yet that’s precisely where the opportunity lies. Whether you’re looking for precious metals exposure, consumer staples stability, or growth in global apparel, these stocks deserve a closer look. As markets evolve, they may just be the quiet stars of your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Gildan Activewear. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

