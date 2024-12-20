Member Login
Why I’m Bullish on CAPREIT Stock

CAPREIT stock is a solid option for investors looking to get a great deal for future growth from dividends and returns.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Image source: Getty Images

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) has become a top pick among analysts who are bullish about its performance and potential in the real estate sector. With a strong focus on the Canadian rental market and an impressive portfolio, CAPREIT stock has consistently delivered solid results. Investors have plenty to cheer about, from recent earnings and operational performance to its long-term strategies aligning with market trends.

The numbers

CAPREIT stock’s third-quarter 2024 financial results showcased the company’s ability to deliver consistent growth despite challenges in the real estate industry. Net Operating Income (NOI) saw a notable increase. This was driven by effective property management, operational efficiency, and favourable rental market conditions. The company’s revenue for the trailing 12 months reached $1.1 billion, reflecting 5.2% year-over-year growth in quarterly revenue.

Over the past year, CAPREIT stock has proven its resilience. With stable occupancy rates across its portfolio and rental growth in key markets, the company has shown its strength in navigating economic fluctuations. As cities continue to see high demand for quality rental housing, CAPREIT’s diversified and geographically spread-out portfolio positions it well to benefit from these trends. Whether it’s apartments in high-demand urban areas or suburban rental properties, CAPREIT stock continues to strike a balance between growth and stability.

The strategy

One of CAPREIT stock’s key strengths is its forward-thinking strategy. The real estate investment trust (REIT) REIT has been actively recycling its capital by selling non-core assets, then reinvesting the proceeds into urban markets with higher growth potential. This not only optimizes the portfolio. It also positions the company to capitalize on long-term urbanization trends. With the increasing demand for rental housing in Canada’s major cities, CAPREIT stock’s approach aligns well with shifting demographics and consumer behaviour.

Analysts are particularly optimistic about CAPREIT’s valuation metrics. The company’s price-to-book ratio of 0.8 suggests that the stock is currently undervalued – thus providing a potential bargain for investors seeking exposure to real estate. Plus, CAPREIT stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.8 reflects reasonable valuation levels. All in an industry where quality assets often trade at premium multiples. These metrics indicate that CAPREIT stock is not only a reliable income generator but also a growth opportunity.

Beyond its earnings, CAPREIT stock’s operational and financial discipline is another reason analysts remain confident. The REIT’s strong balance sheet supports its ability to sustain and grow its operations. As of the most recent quarter, CAPREIT had total assets worth $7.1 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.1%. This remains manageable given the company’s operating cash flow of $639.5 million over the trailing 12 months.

More to come

CAPREIT stock remains an investor favourite due to its stable monthly payouts. Currently, the REIT offers a forward annual dividend rate of $1.50, resulting in a forward yield of approximately 3.4%. With a payout ratio of 70.4%, the company strikes a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining capital for future growth.

Looking ahead, CAPREIT stock’s future outlook appears bright. Canadian rental markets continue to experience increased demand. That’s due to population growth, housing shortages, and affordability challenges in the ownership market. CAPREIT stock is well-positioned to benefit from these trends, with its focus on professionally managed rental properties in high-demand areas.

Altogether, the combination of strong financial performance, a robust portfolio, proactive capital management, and an attractive valuation makes it a compelling choice for investors. As the company moves forward, its commitment to growth, value creation, and shareholder returns will likely keep it at the top of analysts’ lists.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

