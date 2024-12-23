Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Investments to Fill Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

Top Investments to Fill Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

With the TFSA contribution set at $7,000 in 2025, here are three Canadian stocks to add to your watch list.

Posted by
Nicholas Dobroruka
Nik has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2020. After studying marketing at University in his hometown of Montréal, Nik decided to pack up and move west to Vancouver. By day, Nik is a digital media ninja, specializing in Programmatic advertising. By night, you can find him either Mountain biking in Vancouver’s famous North Shore trails or writing for TMF Canada. Tech, digital payments, and renewable energy are three areas that Nik enjoys following and writing about.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

The annual contribution limit for the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) will stay put at $7,000 in 2025. That pushes the total contribution limit to $102,000, which any Canadian who was aged 18 years or older in 2009 will have access to. 

There’s no need to stress if you’re behind on your TFSA savings. Unused annual contributions can be carried over from year to year. And with the total contribution limit now above $100,000, for anyone with decades of investing time in front of them, $100,000 has the potential to grow into a significant nest egg.

Using a TFSA for long-term savings objectives

The TFSA is often thought of as a short-term savings vehicle, which it certainly can be. The tax-free withdrawals make it a great option for short-term savings objectives. But don’t sleep on the TFSA for its ability to be an excellent choice for long-term savings goals. 

A key selling point of the TFSA is the ability to earn tax-free compound returns. In the short term, that may not be a big deal. But for investors with plenty of time in front of them, the ability to earn tax-free returns, in addition to tax-free withdrawals, is not an opportunity that should be passed up.

With that in mind, I’ve put together a basket of three top TSX stocks. All three picks are loaded with long-term growth potential.

If you’re looking to maximize your TFSA contribution room in 2025, these three companies should be on your radar.

Brookfield

Picking up some shares of Brookfield (TSX:BN) can provide an investor with instant diversification. The $120 billion company is a global asset manager that boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of assets.

But as diversified as Brookfield’s investment portfolio is, the stock hasn’t had any trouble delivering market-beating returns. Shares are up close to 100% over the past five years, excluding dividends. That’s good enough for more than doubling the returns of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Sun Life

Sun Life (TSX:SLF) won’t get many growth investors excited, but growth isn’t necessarily the main reason for owning a financial stock like this one.

Like many others in the financial space, Sun Life pays a top dividend. At today’s stock price, the company’s dividend is yielding 4%. 

In addition to a steady stream of passive income, Sun Life can also help keep volatility to a minimum in an investment portfolio. I won’t argue that the insurance industry is exciting or fast-growing, but it sure is dependable.

goeasy

Last on my list is a growth stock that might not be trading at a discount for much longer. 

Shares of goeasy (TSX:GSY) are down 25% from all-time highs in 2021. Even so, the growth stock is up a market-crushing 130% over the past five years.

As a consumer-facing financial services provider, the recent interest rate hikes have had a positive impact on the company’s stock price. And with more rate cuts likely coming, now could be an opportunistic time to be loading up on shares of goeasy.

If you’re looking to add some serious growth potential to your portfolio, goeasy should be on your watch list.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks might be good to buy on the latest dip.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for BCE Stock in 2025

| Kay Ng

If BCE successfully turns around, over the next few years, new investors could pocket some nice income and capital gains.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for December

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three safe stocks are excellent buys this month.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Top Real Estate Sector Stocks for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Top Canadian real estate stocks: Why beaten-down office REITs could be 2025's hidden real estate gems

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

High-yielding dividend stocks can give you more passive income now, but high-dividend-growth stocks can give you more passive income later.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Brace Yourself: My Wildest Stock Market Predictions for 2025

| Andrew Button

I predict that the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) will outperform other large banks next year.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock continues to rise higher and higher, and it doesn't look like it's going to be any different in…

Read more »