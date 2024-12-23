Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 23

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 23

In addition to Canada’s GDP growth data, TSX investors will closely watch the U.S. consumer confidence numbers on the first trading day of the holiday-shortened week.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After declining for six consecutive sessions, Canadian stocks bounced back sharply on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. personal consumption expenditure figures eased investors’ concerns about persistent inflation and the Federal Reserve’s cautious monetary policy stance. Despite falling by as much as 164 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the session with 186 points or 0.8% gains at 24,599.

While all key market sectors ended the session with optimism, the market rally was mainly driven by solid strength in healthcare, real estate, and consumer cyclical stocks. In addition, a recovery in metals prices also helped mining stocks inch up, providing additional support to the broader market.

Despite Friday’s sharp recovery, the TSX benchmark ended the week with a 2.7% decline, marking its worst performance since February.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) popped by over 23% to $5.27 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in BB stock came a day after the Waterloo-based enterprise software firm announced its far better-than-expected November quarter results.

Last quarter, a strong 13% sequential increase in its Internet of Things (IoT) segment helped BlackBerry post revenue of US$162 million, not only exceeding its guidance but also surpassing Street analysts’ expectations. Improved margins from the IoT division also allowed the company to surprise investors with an adjusted quarterly net profit of US$12 million, far better than the expected US$8 million net loss. On a year-to-date basis, BB stock is now up 12%.

First Quantum Minerals, Tilray, and Aritzia were also among the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each rising by more than 5%.

In contrast, Aya Gold & Silver, TFI International, Energy Fuels, and Empire Company slipped by at least 2% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TC Energy, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Enbridge, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were bullish early Monday morning, pointing to a slightly higher opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

Besides Canada’s GDP (gross domestic product) growth data, TSX investors will keep an eye on the latest U.S. consumer confidence numbers this morning, which could influence the market sentiment on the first trading day of the holiday-shortened week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia, BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

dividends can compound over time
Stock Market

The Hottest Sectors for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Adam Othman

From current momentum to the political climate, several factors can help investors identify the right sectors to invest in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Currently trading with 5% week-to-date losses, the TSX Composite remains on track to end the second consecutive week in the…

Read more »

how to save money
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Robin Brown

Got $5,000 that you can invest and tuck away in a coffee can for a long time? These two quality…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 19

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will monitor fresh U.S. economic data today while assessing the implications of the Fed’s recent apparent shift in…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, economic projections, and press conference could bring heightened volatility to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Stock Market

1 Mega Trend Shaping Canadian Investments for 2025

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I think defensive Canadian stocks are the way to go in 2025.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, December 17

| Jitendra Parashar

The domestic political developments, consumer inflation report, and U.S. retail sales data will be closely watched by TSX investors today.

Read more »

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stock Market

Air Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Air Canada stock trades at a cheap valuation in 2024. Can the TSX stock recover…

Read more »