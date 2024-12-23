Member Login
Home » Investing » Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2025

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution in 2025

These stocks pay good dividends that should continue to grow.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

The 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limit is $7,000. Investors with some extra cash to put to work next year are wondering which TSX stocks might still be undervalued heading into 2025 and could be good to buy for a self-directed TFSA focused on passive income and long-term total returns.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a Canadian utility company with operations located across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The businesses include power-generation facilities, natural gas distribution utilities and electricity transmission networks. Fortis gets nearly all of its revenue from rate-regulated assets. This is important for dividend investors who want to own stocks that can sustain payouts.

Fortis trades near $60 per share at the time of writing. The stock is up about 11% in the past six months but is down from the recent high close to $64.

Fortis has a good track record of delivering growth through a combination of strategic acquisitions and internal development projects. The company hasn’t made a large purchase for several years but is working on a $26 billion capital program. As the new assets are completed and go into service, Fortis expects the rate base to increase from $38.8 billion to $53 billion over five years. The boost to revenue and cash flow should support planned annual dividend increases of 4% to 6%.

Fortis raised the dividend in each of the past 51 years. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) trades near $77 at the time of writing. The stock is up about 23% in the past six months but is still way off the $93 it reached in early 2022 at the top of the first bank stock rally that occurred after the pandemic crash.

Bank of Nova Scotia has underperformed most of its large Canadian bank peers over the past decade. A new chief executive officer took over in 2023 and is making changes to help drive better returns for shareholders.

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed staff by about 3% to reduce expenses and is shifting its growth investments to the United States and Canada. The bank announced a US$2.8 billion deal in 2024 to buy a 14.9% stake in KeyCorp, a U.S. regional bank. Bank of Nova Scotia also created a new executive position to oversee expansion in Quebec.

Previously, Bank of Nova Scotia invested billions of dollars to buy banks and credit card portfolios in Latin America. Growth potential in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru is arguably attractive as the middle class expands, but the big bets haven’t paid off for shareholders. Economic and political uncertainty are always present in these markets. As such, bank investors have largely preferred to own other Canadian banks.

Investors who buy BNS stock at the current price can get a dividend yield of 5.5%, so you get paid well to wait for the turnaround efforts to deliver results.

The bottom line on top TSX stocks for a TFSA

Fortis and Bank of Nova Scotia are good examples of TSX stocks that pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These stocks might be good to buy on the latest dip.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Top Investments to Fill Your TFSA Contribution Room in 2025

| Nicholas Dobroruka

With the TFSA contribution set at $7,000 in 2025, here are three Canadian stocks to add to your watch list.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for BCE Stock in 2025

| Kay Ng

If BCE successfully turns around, over the next few years, new investors could pocket some nice income and capital gains.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for December

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three safe stocks are excellent buys this month.

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Top Real Estate Sector Stocks for 2025

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Top Canadian real estate stocks: Why beaten-down office REITs could be 2025's hidden real estate gems

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

High-yielding dividend stocks can give you more passive income now, but high-dividend-growth stocks can give you more passive income later.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Brace Yourself: My Wildest Stock Market Predictions for 2025

| Andrew Button

I predict that the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) will outperform other large banks next year.

Read more »

man shops in a drugstore
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Dollarama Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock continues to rise higher and higher, and it doesn't look like it's going to be any different in…

Read more »