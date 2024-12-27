Member Login
2 Strong Reasons to Buy Magna Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Magna stock looks like it may finally be making a recovery, now offering up a stable dividend to latch onto as well.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Magna International (TSX:MG), a titan in the automotive parts industry, has seen a mix of ups and downs lately, but its story is far from over. As of writing, the stock is hovering around $62.64, a modest gain of 0.43% on the day, though still down significantly from its 52-week high of $79.98 set earlier this year. This puts Magna stock at an interesting crossroads. So, what can investors expect?

Recent performance

Magna stock has been weighed down by broader market uncertainty and industry challenges. Yet, it remains a giant with all the tools needed to stage a strong comeback. In its third-quarter earnings, Magna stock announced sales of $10.3 billion, a 4% year-over-year decline that admittedly raised some eyebrows. The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.28 fell short of analyst expectations of $1.40, and Magna lowered its full-year sales guidance slightly, now expecting revenue between $42.2 billion and $43.2 billion. The tempered outlook reflects ongoing headwinds like slowing vehicle production in certain markets and higher input costs. Yet, beneath the surface, Magna’s resilience shines through.

Historically, Magna stock has been a powerhouse. Over the past five years, it remained a fixture on the Fortune Global 500 list, an accolade that speaks volumes about its global scale and influence. As one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, Magna stock has its hands in nearly every corner of the car manufacturing process. From body exteriors to advanced driver-assistance systems. The company’s partnerships with major automakers solidified its position as an industry linchpin. Yes, the stock has struggled in recent months. Yet Magna stock has weathered storms before, and its track record suggests it knows how to navigate challenging terrain.

What to watch

Looking ahead, the future holds significant promise for Magna stock. The automotive industry is in the middle of a revolution driven by electrification, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. Magna stock has been investing heavily in cutting-edge technology, positioning itself as a leader in the future of mobility. Recent moves, like its acquisition of Veoneer’s Active Safety division, underscore this commitment. By strengthening its portfolio in safety and autonomous technologies, Magna stock aligns itself with where the industry is headed, not where it’s been.

Financially, Magna stock is a fortress. With a market capitalization of around $17.9 billion at writing and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, the stock looks relatively undervalued compared to broader market benchmarks. What makes Magna stock particularly attractive to investors, though, is its dividend.

The company currently offers a forward annual dividend yield of 4.27% at writing. This is not only generous but also sustainable, with a payout ratio hovering around 50%. For income-focused investors, Magna’s combination of reliable dividends and long-term growth potential makes it a particularly enticing option. While short-term volatility might scare some off, those with a long-term perspective can appreciate Magna stock’s solid financial footing. Plus, it has the ability to generate consistent cash flow even during challenging periods.

Bottom line

While recent earnings hiccups might cause some investors to feel hesitant, it’s important to view Magna stock in the context of the broader market and industry trends. The automotive sector as a whole has faced headwinds, including supply chain disruptions and rising costs. Yet those challenges are temporary. The underlying demand for vehicles, particularly electric and connected cars, is only growing. Magna stock’s ability to innovate and adapt puts it in a prime position to benefit from this demand as automakers increasingly rely on its expertise and technology. The next few years could see Magna emerge as an even bigger player in the global automotive supply chain.

Ultimately, Magna International represents a blend of stability and future growth. Magna stock is an attractive pick for investors looking to ride the wave of automotive innovation while securing reliable income through dividends. Yes, the stock has had a rough patch, but its long-term prospects remain as strong as ever. In a world where the automotive industry is reinventing itself, Magna stock isn’t just keeping up. It’s leading the way. If you’re looking for a company with solid fundamentals, innovative leadership, and a clear vision for the future, buying Magna stock might just be the easiest decision you’ll make this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

