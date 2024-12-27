Member Login
Home » Investing » The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top Canadian growth stock investors may want to consider right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to finding the smartest growth stock to buy on the TSX with $1,000, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a company I’d characterize as an easy pick as a top candidate for an investor looking to compound their wealth over the long term.

This e-commerce giant has grown to one of the largest companies in Canada and is a burgeoning star in a sector that may be more overlooked than it should be right now. Here’s why I think investors looking to put their next $1,000 to work (particularly in a TFSA) may want to consider Shopify as their growth stock pick at this point in the market cycle.

The e-commerce revolution continues on

E-commerce has become more than a trend in the modern economy. With global retail e-commerce sales projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2025, companies leading this digital transformation are set for massive growth. Indeed, Shopify is leading the charge in terms of providing a platform that enables the democratization of e-commerce, making this company indispensable for those who believe the future is bright for companies engaging in online commerce.

Shopify provides a comprehensive platform that enables businesses (large and small) to build, manage, and grow their online presence. With over 2.1 million businesses relying on Shopify’s tools and services, the dominance of the company in the e-commerce sector is undeniable.

Notably, Shopify has expanded its reach with products like Shopify Plus, which caters to enterprise clients, and Shopify Markets, which simplifies global commerce. The company’s robust ecosystem ensures merchants stay engaged and loyal, driving consistent revenue growth.

Proven financial strength

Shopify has consistently demonstrated its ability to grow revenues, even in challenging economic environments. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Shopify reported a 25% year-over-year increase in revenue, highlighting its ability to expand market share and attract new merchants. Furthermore, Shopify’s subscription-based model provides a steady income base, complemented by its merchant solutions, which scale with the success of its users.

The company’s strategic cost management has resulted in better profitability, a critical factor for long-term growth stocks. Shopify’s ability to weather market fluctuations while maintaining strong financial performance makes it a safe yet high-potential investment. For investors with a $1,000 budget, this is a company that promises both growth and resilience.

Bottom line

The global shift toward digital commerce is far from over, and Shopify is ideally positioned to benefit from this ongoing transformation. While North America remains Shopify’s largest market, the company’s international expansion efforts are bearing fruit. Markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are seeing exponential growth in e-commerce, and Shopify is tapping into these regions with localized solutions and partnerships.

In my view, Shopify remains a top growth stock I’d put my next $1,000 into for these reasons and others. I think the company’s goal of playing a more integral role in the global economy is one that investors can get behind, particularly those who see a much larger percentage of global business being carried out online over time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

2 Strong Reasons to Buy Magna Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock looks like it may finally be making a recovery, now offering up a stable dividend to latch onto…

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Investing

2 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) are top growth stocks to buy and hold right now.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the key reasons why I expect Dollarama stock to continue outperforming the broader market by a big margin…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for National Bank of Canada Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

National Bank stock may not be the largest bank, but going into 2025 it could offer some of the largest…

Read more »

Worker tags plants at an industrial cannabis operation
Cannabis Stocks

Pot Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks remain a bit risky, but could long-term investors be in for more pain or far more profits?

Read more »

worry concern
Stock Market

Is ATD Stock a Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

ATD stock is among the largest companies in Canada and trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy for Its Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock's 51-year dividend growth streak, a 4.1% yield, and massive $26B expansion plan make it a…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Contribution Room: Essential Moves for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Andrew Button

Holding funds like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) in a TFSA may be a wise choice in 2025.

Read more »