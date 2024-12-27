The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Here’s why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top Canadian growth stock investors may want to consider right now.

When it comes to finding the smartest growth stock to buy on the TSX with $1,000, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a company I’d characterize as an easy pick as a top candidate for an investor looking to compound their wealth over the long term.

This e-commerce giant has grown to one of the largest companies in Canada and is a burgeoning star in a sector that may be more overlooked than it should be right now. Here’s why I think investors looking to put their next $1,000 to work (particularly in a TFSA) may want to consider Shopify as their growth stock pick at this point in the market cycle.

The e-commerce revolution continues on

E-commerce has become more than a trend in the modern economy. With global retail e-commerce sales projected to exceed $7 trillion by 2025, companies leading this digital transformation are set for massive growth. Indeed, Shopify is leading the charge in terms of providing a platform that enables the democratization of e-commerce, making this company indispensable for those who believe the future is bright for companies engaging in online commerce.

Shopify provides a comprehensive platform that enables businesses (large and small) to build, manage, and grow their online presence. With over 2.1 million businesses relying on Shopify’s tools and services, the dominance of the company in the e-commerce sector is undeniable.

Notably, Shopify has expanded its reach with products like Shopify Plus, which caters to enterprise clients, and Shopify Markets, which simplifies global commerce. The company’s robust ecosystem ensures merchants stay engaged and loyal, driving consistent revenue growth.

Proven financial strength

Shopify has consistently demonstrated its ability to grow revenues, even in challenging economic environments. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Shopify reported a 25% year-over-year increase in revenue, highlighting its ability to expand market share and attract new merchants. Furthermore, Shopify’s subscription-based model provides a steady income base, complemented by its merchant solutions, which scale with the success of its users.

The company’s strategic cost management has resulted in better profitability, a critical factor for long-term growth stocks. Shopify’s ability to weather market fluctuations while maintaining strong financial performance makes it a safe yet high-potential investment. For investors with a $1,000 budget, this is a company that promises both growth and resilience.

Bottom line

The global shift toward digital commerce is far from over, and Shopify is ideally positioned to benefit from this ongoing transformation. While North America remains Shopify’s largest market, the company’s international expansion efforts are bearing fruit. Markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are seeing exponential growth in e-commerce, and Shopify is tapping into these regions with localized solutions and partnerships.

In my view, Shopify remains a top growth stock I’d put my next $1,000 into for these reasons and others. I think the company’s goal of playing a more integral role in the global economy is one that investors can get behind, particularly those who see a much larger percentage of global business being carried out online over time.